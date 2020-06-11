Five people killed in Bondo road crash

Five people have died in a road accident along the Bondo-Ndori road.

The accident, which happened at Ralin'go in Rarieda sub-county, involved a matatu and a lorry.

Witnesses told The Standard that the vehicles were moving in the opposite direction before the head-on collision.

During the incident, five people, including a three-year-old boy, died at the scene.

According to North Ramba assistant chief Maurice Omondi, the lorry was heading towards Kisumu and tried to overtake another driver when it hit the oncoming matatu.

Rarieda sub-county police boss Evelyn Cherotich confirmed the incident, saying several occupants of the matatu, including the driver of the lorry, sustained injuries.

The said the survivors were taken to Bondo Sub-county Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The fifth person, a staff member at the Bondo Sub-county Hospital, was among accident victims who died while undergoing treatment.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to the hospital's mortuary as the vehicles await inspection," Cherotich said.