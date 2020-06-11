×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Five people killed in Bondo road crash

By Isaiah Gwengi | February 16th 2021 at 18:19:31 GMT +0300

Five people have died in a road accident along the Bondo-Ndori road.

The accident, which happened at Ralin'go in Rarieda sub-county, involved a matatu and a lorry.

Witnesses told The Standard that the vehicles were moving in the opposite direction before the head-on collision.

During the incident, five people, including a three-year-old boy, died at the scene.

According to North Ramba assistant chief Maurice Omondi, the lorry was heading towards Kisumu and tried to overtake another driver when it hit the oncoming matatu.

Rarieda sub-county police boss Evelyn Cherotich confirmed the incident, saying several occupants of the matatu, including the driver of the lorry, sustained injuries.

The said the survivors were taken to Bondo Sub-county Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The fifth person, a staff member at the Bondo Sub-county Hospital, was among accident victims who died while undergoing treatment.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to the hospital's mortuary as the vehicles await inspection," Cherotich said.

Related Topics
Bondo Accident
Share this story
Previous article
Kenya’s Covid-19 cases up by 174
Next article
Jesse Lingard and Rice argue over penalty during West Ham vs Sheffield United

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Jesse Lingard and Rice argue over penalty during West Ham vs Sheffield United
Jesse Lingard and Rice argue over penalty during West Ham vs Sheffield United

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

12 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

25 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

28 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

29 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why Kenya’s dream of oil riches could be all but over

Why Kenya’s dream of oil riches could be all but over

XN Iraki 7 hours ago
Gas marketers raise volumes but prices heat up

Gas marketers raise volumes but prices heat up

Macharia Kamau 9 hours ago
Kenya Airways: The bird with a broken wing

Kenya Airways: The bird with a broken wing

Macharia Kamau 10 hours ago
Billionaire investor few can pick out in a crowd

Billionaire investor few can pick out in a crowd

Wainaina Wambu 10 hours ago

More stories

Uhuru eulogises Bonchari MP Oyioka as determined legislator

By PSCU
Uhuru eulogises Bonchari MP Oyioka as determined legislator

Uhuru leads Kenyans in bidding farewell to Senator Yusuf Haji

By PSCU
Uhuru leads Kenyans in bidding farewell to Senator Yusuf Haji

How Muslim burial rites equalise everyone at death

By Mohammed Hersi
How Muslim burial rites equalise everyone at death

Uhuru announces renaming of Gusii Stadium to Simeon Nyachae Stadium

By PSCU
Uhuru announces renaming of Gusii Stadium to Simeon Nyachae Stadium

Valentine’s Day wedding aborts as police rescue minor, arrest man

By Kevine Omollo
Valentine’s Day wedding aborts as police rescue minor, arrest man

When the buried crawl from their graves to rob the living

By Kamore Maina
When the buried crawl from their graves to rob the living

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.