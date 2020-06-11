×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How fraudsters took Sh3m from account of a dead reverend

By Kamore Maina | February 14th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Pallbearers burying the late Peter Kania Kariuki at the Church of Torch in Kikuyu on July 30, 2020. [File, Standard]

As Deputy President William Ruto was leading friends and family in burying PCEA secretary general Rev Peter Kania in July last year, something strange was happening in the background.

The bank accounts belonging to the deceased were being swept clean by fraudsters.

It took the family 14 days to discover that Sh3 million had been withdrawn from the bank accounts. The fraudsters had also applied for a loan of Sh500,000.

The money was moved from the bank accounts through mobile cash transfer service.

Read More

The matter has since been reported to the DCI and investigations have started. 

According to the investigators, transfer or cash started only hours after the news of Kania's death was confirmed on July 26.

When Kania died, the family decided to switch off his cellphone.

After two weeks, the widow decided to switch the phone on since she knew the PIN but she was taken aback when she could not access its contents despite having the right PIN.

Armed with a copy of the death certificate and an affidavit, the family decided to check with a mobile service provider what the problem was.

It is then that the family was informed that the line used by the deceased was still in use.

The family was informed that the line had been used to conduct numerous financial transactions.

This revelation shocked the family and they were in for more shock when they got the financial details from two  banks where Kania had accounts.

Despite the accounts having been emptied, the operators had also made a loan  application for Sh500,000.

The family filed a report at the DCI Cybercrime Unit and investigations commenced.

On Thursday, the DCI arrested a former bank employee and a clerk working at the National Registration Bureau in connection with the bank withdrawals.

The two men are said to be the new faces of a racket dealing with identity theft and also theft of cash from accounts of the dead.

According to the investigators, racketeers pick their targets from the obituary pages of local newspapers. They are keen on prominent and wealthy individuals.

Once they have identified their candidate, they proceed to find their mobile numbers.

Once they have secured the cellphone number, they use their network that spreads all the way to Registrar of Persons where they get further details such as identity card number and date of birth which mobile service providers require when registering a line.

Service providers

After securing this information, they call the mobile service providers pretending to be the owner of the line (the dead man) and report that they have lost their phone and require a new line.

At this point, they know that the service providers ask basic questions such as ID number and date of birth which they already have.

And with that, they are issued with a new line.

How do they know the personal identification number?

Investigators say from their experience in the banking and IT, they have established that many people use the last digits of their birth dates or ID card numbers as their passwords.

And by chance if your PIN is your date of birth or digits of your ID, their work is well made easy.

They can now freely access your banks and mobile money lenders at will.

Police spokesman Charles Owino said that is just fraud and it does not matter who the target is. "It’s simply fraud which the DCI will investigate."

Related Topics
Death Fraudsters Newspapers
Share this story
Previous article
Why Nyandarua’s longest-serving Speaker was ousted
Next article
Ex-presidents live it up in lap of luxury, or a life on the run

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Covid-19: Kenya records 136 new cases as 176 recover
Covid-19: Kenya records 136 new cases as 176 recover

LATEST STORIES

You failed country in dams project, DPP now tells Rotich
You failed country in dams project, DPP now tells Rotich

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

9 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

22 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

25 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

26 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

You get what you deserve on matters love and leadership

You get what you deserve on matters love and leadership

Clay Muganda 1 hour ago
What awaits Kituyi as he bids for presidency

What awaits Kituyi as he bids for presidency

John Shilitsa and Nathan Ochunge 1 hour ago
Ruto: Man in the eye of a storm

Ruto: Man in the eye of a storm

Special Correspondent 1 hour ago
Men have invested in women only to end up with broken hearts

Men have invested in women only to end up with broken hearts

John Muia 1 hour ago

More stories

You failed country in dams project, DPP now tells Rotich

By Kamau Muthoni
You failed country in dams project, DPP now tells Rotich

Father's anguish after daughter was secretly buried in US

By Benard Sanga
Father's anguish after daughter was secretly buried in US

MPs renew fight for lucrative committees

By Roselyne Obala
MPs renew fight for lucrative committees

Who is this man Karim Khan

By Jael Mboga
Who is this man Karim Khan

World Radio Day: Radio wasn't always so advanced, or popular

By Jael Mboga
World Radio Day: Radio wasn't always so advanced, or popular

CAS leads youth in pushing BBI

By Jacob Ng'etich
CAS leads youth in pushing BBI

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.