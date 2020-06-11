Ruto: I will not resign

Deputy President William Ruto (centre) during a function in Isiolo on Saturday. [DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday said he will not resign despite pressure from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during a function in Isiolo County, the DP reiterated his desire to finish his term, adding that there is no contest between him and the Head of State.

“I will continue working as the Deputy President of Kenya because that is my position under the Constitution.

Read More

“There is absolutely no contest between my boss and I. I respect the decision of the His Excellency The President, and the President calls the shots, he is in charge and he takes all decisions and I have not countermanded any decision.

His allies echoed similar sentiments saying they considered President Kenyatta to have been elected on a joint ticket with the Deputy and none of the two had any right to ask the other to resign.

Among those present were Tigania East’s Josephat Kabeabea, Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Rehema Jaldesa(Isiolo), John Mutunga, John Mucangi (Runyenjees), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Dido Rasso (Saku)Senators Naomi Jillo (nominated), Millicent Omanga(nominated).

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

Rindikiri wondered why some of the Jubilee Party honchos had turned against their darling during the 2013 and 2017 elections.

Dr Mutunga provoked debate on calls for resignation saying had given a mandate to two persons for the presidency.

“Only the wananchi can divorce the two by forcing one of them to resign and not one of the players asking the other to quit,” said Dr Mutunga.

Straight from being recommended for removal as one of the nominated MPs marked for rebelling, Omanga said they would stand with the DP despite sanctions being imposed on them. DP William Ruto arrives for a function at Isiolo County on Saturday. [DPPS]

“People have been crafting strategies while having a drink and passing it on as party position and I ask all MCAs to reject such machinations, “said Ms Omanga.