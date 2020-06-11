×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mighty Salim buried as artistes accuse State of neglect

By Kennedy Gachuhi | February 2nd 2021 at 20:18:08 GMT +0300

A casket bearing the remains of Timothy Njuguna Salim alias Mighty Salim during his funeral service at NYS Grounds in Subukia, Nakuru county yesterday. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]
Mugithi maestro Mighty Salim was yesterday laid to rest in an emotional sendoff at his home in Subukia, Nakuru County.
 
Mighty Salim, whose real name is Timothy Njuguna, died on January 24 after a short illness. He is survived by his wife Judy and two daughters.
 
The event held at Subukia National Youth Service grounds brought together artistes and political leaders from across the country.
 
In her tribute, Judy described Mighty Salim’s death as heartbreaking, saying she does not know how to answer their children when they ask where their father is, as they are too young to understand death.
 
“What about the dreams we had together? What about the future that we had planned for us and our children? You promised to be by my side. I feel helpless. Our daughters are still waiting for you to come back home. How am I supposed to look them in their eyes and tell them you will never return?” she asked.
 
Like music
 
His younger sister Sarafina Salim said Mighty Salim showed no sign he would be leaving them anytime soon.
The Father of Timothy Njuguna Salim alias Mighty Salim Joe Salim (in black suit), Njuguna's mother Eunice Salim (3rd right) with other family members surround a casket bearing his remains during his funeral service at NYS Grounds in Subukia, Nakuru county, on February 2, 2021. [Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

“It hurts we never said goodbye. Your love was like music. We will never forget your love. We will always remember you when you told us to follow our paths and united our family,” she said.

Salim Young described his elder brother as loving and assured fans that the family would keep the torch burning in his memory.
 
“As I grew up beside you, you taught me about love and respect. You always led from the front as we sought to find our path. We shall not let the name Salim fade out,” said Young.
 
A black casket was laid down in the middle of the venue as residents and fans trooped in to pay their last respects. Several artistes came in playing guitars, which they later placed around the casket in a show of respect.
 
The musicians led by Muigai wa Njoroge described Mighty Salim as a father figure to many musicians whom he trained and coached.
 
“He was an approachable man ready to help any upcoming artiste who needed a helping hand. Even as we mourn his death, we celebrate how he lived his life and for the years God gave him to this world,” said Muigai.
 
The musicians also used the opportunity to express their frustrations with their industry, saying little had been done to support their craft.
 
“It is unfortunate that taxes charged on our music eat up more than what ends up in the pocket of an artiste. This is an industry that has been neglected as the government focuses on other sectors, such as games and sports,” said Muigai.
 
Samuel ‘Samidoh’ Muchoki weighed in on the issue, noting that musicians live an impoverished life that only comes to the forefront when they die.
 
“Our problems are many, but it is always assumed that we are living a good life. On the contrary, our lives in poverty are exposed when we fall ill or die, and those around us cannot even raise funds to settle accompanying bills,” he said.
 
 
Important tool
 
Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui recognised the need for more government support to the sector, saying music is an important tool in preserving the country’s history and its various cultures.
 
“It is worth noting that our musicians and their content are a great archive .... We need to do our best in different capacities to support and nurture these talents. Their music is a great source of conscience for communities,” said Kinyanjui.
 
Promising to support the music industry, Kinyanjui said he would steer the county, and especially Subukia, into being the next home of musicians.
 
“Just like Gatanga in Central Kenya remained at the top of our music, Subukia is coming up as the next hub for musical talent. We are grateful to the bigger Salim family, which continues to train local youth into the industry,” he added.
 
The governor called on the area’s musicians to record a track celebrating Subukia as the home of music, following in the footsteps of Tanzanian artistes who come from the Kigoma area and incorporate it into their songs.
Related Topics
Mugithi Mighty Salim Timothy Njuguna Salim
Share this story
Previous article
Kenya Premier League: Ugandan accused of match-fixing freed
Next article
Man kills friend in Elgeyo Marakwet for calling him 'young boy'

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Hundreds gather to pay last respect to Mugithi King Salim Junior
Hundreds gather to pay last respect to Mugithi King Salim Junior

LATEST STORIES

Teachers beat, injure student in Eldoret for dancing inschool
Teachers beat, injure student in Eldoret for dancing inschool

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

11 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

14 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

15 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

15 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

World Handicap System is no elixir to golf’s perennial Handicapping ills

World Handicap System is no elixir to golf’s perennial Handicapping ills

Mike The Pro Kibunja 6 hours ago
Ignore the global rise of India at your own peril

Ignore the global rise of India at your own peril

XN Iraki 9 hours ago
Hollywood pushes for an end to Kenya’s bootleg movies bonanza

Hollywood pushes for an end to Kenya’s bootleg movies bonanza

Frankline Sunday 11 hours ago
Former employees take on audit company in David vs Goliath row

Former employees take on audit company in David vs Goliath row

Macharia Kamau 13 hours ago

More stories

Residents divided on split of regions

By Phares Mutembei
Residents divided on split of regions

Governor faces fresh row over deputy pick

By Stanley Ongwae
Governor faces fresh row over deputy pick

Fencing of Maasai Mau forest kicks off

By Robert Kiplagat
Fencing of Maasai Mau forest kicks off

Relief for Mwilu as court reverses orders barring her from her office

By Paul Ogemba and Kamau Muthoni
Relief for Mwilu as court reverses orders barring her from her office

Nyachae the no pushover politician

By Edwin Nyarangi
Nyachae the no pushover politician

City MCAs promise to pass BBI Bill

By Josphat Thiong’o
City MCAs promise to pass BBI Bill

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.