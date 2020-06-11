×
GSU boss killed in Kapedo buried

By Ignatius Odanga | February 1st 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

GSU officers carry the remains of their colleague Santulino Tebakol Emadau who until his death on January 17, 2021 in Kapedo was Deputy Operations Commander in the General Service Unit (GSU). [Ignatius Odanga/Standard]

The General Service Unit (GSU) commander killed by bandits in Kapedo was buried on Saturday in an emotional send-off in Busia County.

Santulino Tebakol Emadau, who was until his death the GSU Deputy Operations Commander, was killed in an ambush by bandits moments after a meeting with local leaders.

The burial in Aciit village, Teso South was attended by senior officers in the National Police Service and politicians.

Emadau was eulogised as a dependable, dedicated and experienced officer.

GSU Commandant Douglas Kanja told mourners he sent Emadau to Kapedo to broker peace. “I am the one who sent him to Kapedo... to go and meet leaders in that region with the view of getting long lasting solution to the insecurity,” he added.

Read More

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, through his deputy Edward Mbugua, said the officer left a mark that will be remembered in the GSU.

He promised to have one of Emadau’s sons recruited in the Police Service, as requested by widow Sarah Emadau.

Baringo County Commissioner Henry Wafula regretted that Emadau was killed on a peace mission. Baringo South MP Charles Kamuren dismissed calls for dialogue between bandits and the security agencies.

