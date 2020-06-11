ODM invites applications for 2022 Presidential candidate

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) on Wednesday announced that it had commenced the process of identifying a suitable Presidential candidate for the 2022 election.

Through a statement signed by Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, ODM directed the National Elections Board to immediately lay the groundwork by inviting those interested to apply.

Further, an advertisement will be put out within the next three days.

“The National Elections Board is directed to immediately begin the process of identifying the Party's Presidential candidate for purposes of the 2022 election by inviting those interested to express their interest.

“The board shall cause an advertisement to this effect to be carried in both print and electronic media within the next 3 days,” read the statement in part.

Further, the party stated that from now henceforth it will insist on ‘structured and formal negotiations’ with partners on all matters.

ODM cited an instance in Nyamira where the Assembly rejected the nomination of James Gesami as Deputy Governor, resolving to forward his name to Governor Amos Nyaribo for transmission to the County Assembly

“The happenings in Nyamira where the Assembly rejected the nominee for deputy Governor is evidence of what happens in the absence of this structured engagement,” read the statement.

Nyamira Deputy Governor Nominee James Gesami [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

On Tuesday evening, the assembly voted to adopt the report that rejected Gesami's nomination.

This means Governor Nyaribo will have to go back to the drawing board to pick another nominee.

The vote was conducted through secret ballot where those in support of the report carried the day with 21 votes while those against were 15.

The party further reiterated that it will insist on nominating a person from its membership to fill the position of Deputy Governor in Nairobi upon conclusion of the ongoing court processes.