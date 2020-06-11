×
GSU officer killed after bandits hit Kapedo

By Mike Ekutan and Julius Chepkwony | January 17th 2021 at 19:04:25 GMT +0300

A General Service Unit operation commander has been killed in Kapedo by suspected bandits.

The attackers allegedly laid ambush on a vehicle Emadau Temakol was travelling in at Ameyan bridge.

According to Turkana East Sub County commander Edwin Ogwari the senior GSU officer was returning back to Nairobi after his mission on attacks in the region when the attackers laid ambush.

The attack comes days after bandits attacked Kapedo village and killed a man and injured three other people.

Read More

Three MPs are reportedly locked up in the village after they visited the victims of last week’s attack and were distributing food.

MPs locked up in the village include Ali Lokiru (Turkana East), James Lomenen (Turkana South) and John Lodepe (Turkana Central).

With heightened tension in the area, residents are now locked up in their homes awaiting help from security agents.

Turkana South MP James Lomenen has called for their rescue by the government.

"Our life is in danger, we need the government to rescue us from this agony," he said.

Kapedo for the past one week has been under siege. Four schools were closed last week over fears of bandit attacks.

More details to follow....

