Thirdway Alliance: Kananu’s swearing in is a coup against the will of the people

Nairobi Deputy Governor Ann Kananu takes oath of office at the KICC on January 15, 2021. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The Thirdway Alliance has described Anne Kananu’s swearing in as Nairobi deputy governor as a clear indication that Kenya is sinking into a pit of dictatorship.

In a statement signed by party leader Miruru Waweru, Thirdway said Kananu’s swearing in is a coup against the will of the people to elect leaders of their choice.

Thirdway said today’s events at the Nairobi county assembly and the illegal manoeuvres by a section of the political class undermine the will of the people.

It added that the journey to a society guided by laws and not whims is far from over.

“Never in our nation’s 60 years history, and especially under the 10-year-old progressive Constitution have we witnessed such blatant state-sponsored attacks on constitutionalism.”

Waweru said Thirdway Alliance has severally tried to firewall these attacksagainst mounting legal challenges in its bid to defend the right of the people.

“Unchecked, this will act as a test for the political establishment to circumvent the will of the people as enshrined in the constitution.”

Waweru went on, adding that the consequences for the unconstitutional experiment, escalated in many other elections in the country, will be too grave to allow.