Lack of funds stalling development, says Ruto

By Stephen Nzioka | January 10th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto with Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana. [DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday said service delivery in counties was deteriorating due to lack of funds, admitting that the country was facing economical challenges.

“We have economic crisis due to huge borrowing and Covid-19. Now we must have a conversation as a nation about the pandemic and slow economic activities,” said Ruto.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of Mzee James Ndambuki, uncle to Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr in Makueni County, the DP said some priorities the Government was undertaking needed to be re-examined.

“We need to have a conversation about our pupils learning under trees, striking nurses and changing the Constitution and decide what we need to prioritise,” Ruto said.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana who is opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative document, accused the Government of forcing constitutional reforms on the people without following due process.

Read More

“IEBC talks of verification of signatures, but there is no law governing how a referendum should be done. BBI is a means to uplifting some people already in power,” said Kibwana.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko claimed he was removed from office because of fighting cartels.  

Sonko said he had nominated Anne Kananu to serve as his deputy governor, but some powerful forces forced him to abandon her. They now want her appointed.

