Christians show up in numbers to celebrate last Sunday of 2020

There was no special event planned to mark the last Sunday of the year.

Messages of endurance and hope dominated the last Sunday service of the year as the country battles Covid-19.

At the Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi, yesterday, parents with their children in tow made their way in with social distancing restrictions limiting the number of faithful on each pew.

There was however no special event planned to mark the last Sunday of the year, with Reverend Father Peter Ken Njonge saying the Catholic Church marked the Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus.

“Today we are celebrating the Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Joseph and Mary. We need to safeguard the values of our families. The family is the future,” Father Njonge said.

This is marked on the first Sunday after Christmas, to celebrate the Holy Family as an example for other Christian families.

The priest said the mass was dedicated to strengthening the family unit.

But with the difficult circumstances of the year, Father Njonge also focused on the message of victory, noting that the world would eventually emerge victorious, despite the challenges of Covid-19.

At All Saints Cathedral hundreds of faithful attended the seven services spread throughout the day.

At the church, the sermon was marked with the message of endurance and arising in 2021, as well as thanksgiving.

At Citam Valley Road, Rev Justus Mugambi urged faithful to reflect on 2020 and expressed hope that come 2021, Kenyans will re-live the traditional celebrations that Covid-19 had prevented them engaging in.

In his message, Rev Mugambi drew parallels between Covid-19 and biblical events where God saved his people, like how Israelites were delivered from one challenge after the other until they reached the Promised Land.

“Brothers and sisters, I want us to reflect. Let us look back to this year, let’s look back to the years past and remember that if it were not for the Lord we could not be seated here today. We could not be counted among those who are alive, but because the Lord is on our side,” he said.

Despite the challenges of the year, the cleric reminded faithfuls to give thanks to God knowing that He is always on our side.

However, some churches held short services.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s Jesus Is Alive Ministries, located in the city centre, wrapped up its final service for the year before noon.

Rev Mike Brawan of Metro church termed the pandemic a blessing in disguise saying it has taught Christians to be responsible for their lives and health.

He said those who live on hope and prayer, are now taking more action especially on personal hygiene.

“Christians tend to leave everything on prayer. However, we have our part to play as human beings. However, in the near past, they have been responsible for their actions,” said Brawan.

He admitted that although churches were hit hard by the pandemic, the opportunity to reach more faithful through social media platforms was created. “The church service shifted to social media, television and radios because Christians were at home. Believe me, the church reached a huge congregation than it did in church buildings,” he said.

Brawan noted that the pandemic also proved how important children and the elderly are to churches. All Saints Cathedral faithful follow the Sunday service. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Barred from churches

“The world changed. Nowadays we church leaders care about offerings and number of Christians in churches. Losing our parents and children who were barred from churches proved hard,” he said noting that the elderly bring stability in churches while children bring joy and happiness.

Covid-19 outbreak saw closure of churches for more than four months and even after reopening, children below 10 and the elderly above 60 were not allowed back to the places of worship.

Rev Peter Kimani of House of Worship Church said the church has had to embrace the new normal for survival.

“We took everything for granted until we lost our members. Until we had no service, is when we realised that we need Christians in churches. This forced us to adjust to bring back the congregation,” he said.

Kimani said the Christians who survived the pandemic have to go back to church, where there is healing and no fear.

In Nandi County, clerics delivered sermons of encouragement and hope as faithful prepare to usher in the New Year.

St Barnabas Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) and African Inland Church (AIC) Bible college in Kapsabet recorded a low turnout.

Nandi region AIC Bishop Patrice Chumba led the mass at the college urging Christians to remain optimistic ahead of the New Year.

“Many of us lost jobs, livelihoods and some also lost hope due to Covid-19, but as believers, we shall brace hard in 2021. Let us support one another as brothers and sisters to pull out in strong faith to get rid of this pandemic,” he stressed.

In Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga and Busia counties low turnout was recorded in the Catholic, ACK, Deliverance, King Jesus Faith Ministries, Church of God and Repentance and Holiness churches.

At Catholic Diocese of Kakamega, Father Lawrence Ngoma conducted the mass.

“This has been a year like no other. Floods came, ravaged the nation, and then followed by Covid-19. All we had planned for went down the drain but God who watches over us will do something new in our lives come next year. Let’s pray for our families and country so that come 2021, we shall open a new chapter in life,” said Fr Ngoma.

[Reports by Gloria Aradi, Daniel Chege, Edward Kosut and Nathan Ochunge]