Covid-19, cash crunch change the way we celebrate Christmas

Businesslady Loise Wanjiku sells Christmas ornaments along Tom Mboya street, Nairobi December 24, 2020 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Under normal circumstances, Christmas would be incomplete without family gatherings, day-long celebrations in church or with family and friends. That was how many had hoped to spend the day until Covid-19 swept through the world like a wildfire, landing in Kenya in March, and disrupting months of planning for the festivities.

While Covid-19 may have forced the shelving of these plans, largely out of necessity to observe health protocols and tight budgets, an aura of resilience hang in the air yesterday as the clock ticked towards the day, marked as an important event in the Christian calendar.

Carry half their capacity

At the bus termini in Nairobi, stranded travelers with their children and luggage waited for hours to board vehicles to upcountry, higher fares notwithstanding.

With Covid-19 protocols requiring passenger service vehicles (PSVs) to carry half their capacity, the transport sector was overwhelmed with travelers.

At Machakos Country Bus, travelers to Western Kenya had to part with as much as Sh3,000 up from Sh1,000 — yet they had to be home for Christmas by all means.

“We have to charge higher fares because passengers have to pay for two seats, their seat and the unoccupied seat. Otherwise, we will make losses,” a driver for Eldoret Express bus that operates between Nairobi and Kakamega told The Standard.

At the Nyamakima stage, fares had shot up from Sh350 for Nairobi to Nakuru, to as high as Sh800. Additional luggage was charged at an extra Sh200.

Passengers taking a nap at the Machakos Country bus while waiting for transport to Western parts of the Country [File Photo]

Passengers waited for up to four hours to buy tickets.

“The delays have been occasioned by the last-minute rush to get home and the fact that passenger service vehicles are carrying less people in line with the Ministry of Health covid-19 guidelines,” said Winnie Kahenya, a traveler.

While passengers complained of the hiked fares, many still parted with between Sh2500 to Sh3,000 up from between Sh1,200 or 1,500 to reach Kisumu, Ahero, Luanda and Busia. Those traveling to Machakos were charged between Sh800 and Sh1000 up from Sh500.

“We had to hike the fares because we are also forced to carry fewer passengers so that we can adhere to the social distancing guideline as directed by the government.

"We have to charge double or more so we can make a profit,” said Sospeter Omondi, a bus driver.

At the Tearoom stage, PSVs to Nyeri were charging Sh700, while those to Meru asking for Sh600 or Sh700. Those travelling to Mombasa had to wait longer for buses.

Emmanuel Juma wanted to travel to Kitale for a celebration of his 16-year-old son who underwent circumcision but was stranded in Nakuru.

“It is important that I arrive in Kitale today because I only have a few days off before returning to work but I can’t get a vehicle to take them there,” Juma says

He was among hundreds of passengers who were stranded in Nakuru due to either shortage of PSVs or hiked fares.

Juma left Thika town on Wednesday evening but could not get a vehicle to Kitale in Nakuru.

“I arrived in Nakuru at 9pm, the conductors of the bus I was planning to board persuaded me to get a ticket with a promise that the bus will arrive in town in a few hours. But more than 24 hours later, I am still here waiting,” he said.

The bus park and the matatu termini in Nakuru were busy yesterday.

Some travelers paid fare and were assigned to certain vehicles, others like Juma were given waiting numbers while some were sent away.

Could not get tickets

Lucy Njeri, a mother of three had traveled from Eldoret to Nakuru but she could not get means back to her home.

She was at the bus stage at 8.30am but by 1pm, she had boarded a vehicle.

“My husband and my children have called me several times to find out if I have boarded a vehicle. I am almost losing hope,” she said.

Jane Wambui was traveling with her five children and her mother from Olkalou to Kericho.

They could not get tickets for the whole lot.

“We have to go together and we are unsure if we will reach our destination before the Christmas get-together,” she said.

Patrick Kabira, manager of Kangaroo Shuttle said that they were closing at 5pm to ensure the vehicles reach Kitale before 10pm.

He empathised with the passengers who might have been forced to sleep in Nakuru due to lack of PSVs.

Churches too have found ways of holding services on this important day on the Christian calendar.

On Wednesday, Archbishop Anthony Muheria, chair of the Interfaith Council for National Response to Coronavirus announced the ban on overnight vigils, adding that church activities were limited to 90 minutes during the festive season.

Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit noted they traditionally hold a vigil on Christmas Eve, however, this won’t be possible this year. President Uhuru Kenyatta welcomed by Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit at All Saints Cathedral Church on November 1, 2020. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

“On December 24, we usually have a Christmas Eve vigil up to midnight, but now because of the curfew and Covid-19, we cannot do that.

"We will have the singing of carols in the evening and then I will give a sermon and an address to the nation for Christmas at 5pm,” Sapit said.

He added: “Covid-19 has really brought a lot of disruption in worship, social gatherings and in every other sector of life. Businesses, opportunities and livelihoods have been lost, but we still trust God. He has been with us.”

The Archbishop said today the church will hold a service from 10am to end before noon, to allow faithful to celebrate Christmas with their families.

At the Friends Church, Christmas celebrations will also be different this year.

“We will have a service during Christmas but due to Covid-19, it will just be like a normal church service within the Covid-19 protocols laid out by the Ministry of Health,” said Pastor Simon Khaemba, who ministers at Friends International Centre Ngong Road.

Pastor Khaemba said that they will have a physical service and livestream on YouTube and Facebook, with the church hosting an online vigil, from 10.30pm to 12.30am on New Year’s eve.