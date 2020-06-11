Break road rules, curfew laws at your own peril- Police IG Mutyambai warns

Breaking road rules and curfew laws during the holidays will land you in serious trouble with the law.

Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai has warned road users that there will be heightened patrols on all roads nationwide to ensure safety and compliance is maintained.

About 5,000 more police officers will be deployed to man roads and highways across the country, as Kenyans go into festivities.

“We are aiming at increased road patrols and stringent measures targeting drivers to ensure compliance and regulation,” the IG said in a statement on Tuesday.

Motorists captured without valid driving licences might have to spend Christmas in police custody, Mutyambai warned.

He also cautioned against carelessness on the roads as most people head upcountry, adding that road accidents continue to rise despite the lockdown, occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic.

“We acknowledge the devastating effects of road carnage in our country. Causes continue to point at common behavior like carelessness, drunk driving and dangerous overtaking,” he said.

Over 3,500 people lost their lives to road accidents as at December 13, 2020, a figure the police IG says is a 9.4 per cent spike compared to this time last year.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility…lets all play our part. We urge all road users to plan their journeys ahead and be vigilant,” he stated.

Authorities will also be on high alert to capture persons breaking Covid-19 regulations during this period, especially the curfew hours.

“This time we have employed more officers than other years. The curfew will be enforced very strictly.”

His sentiments were echoed by NTSA Director-General George Njau who urged both units, the police and citizenry to work together and share security information that concerns the public.

This year, Christmas and New Year festivities will be a different kind as countries around the globe celebrate amid a ravaging pandemic, curfews and strict health measures.