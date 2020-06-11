Ruto congratulates Bader, encourages losers in Msambweni by-election

Deputy President William Ruto has congratulated Msambweni MP-elect Feisal Bader following his triumph over his closest competitor ODM’s Omar Boga.

Through a tweet, Ruto said that Bader’s win was a strong statement by the people of Msambweni, lauding it as a true show of democracy.

“Congratulations my friend Feisal Bader. Your win cements our trust in God and the people.

“Democracy and people power have triumphed. Watu wa Msambweni Mungu awabariki. Pongezi E.Mwihaki (Gaturi), S.Wanango (Lakeview), K.Ochieng (Wendani) & all winners. To others there's next time,” he tweeted.

Read More

Bader, who enjoyed the support of DP Ruto and Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, trounced Boga, who had the backing of ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta. Feisal Bader celebrates victory in the recently concluded Msambweni by-election. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

Feisal garnered 15,251 votes trouncing his closest challenger, Boga, who got 10,444 votes.

Wiper’s Sheik Mahmoud Abdurahman came a distant third with 790 votes followed by Hamisi Mwakaonje Liganje(UGM) with 230 and Marere Wa Mwachai Mwarapayo(NVP) with 300, according to provisional results.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

In his acceptance speech, Bader thanked voters for believing in him and extended an olive branch to his opponents, promising to work together with them to improve the constituency.

"I want to thank the people of Msambweni for believing in me. I want to thank all the people who walked with me through to victory. We will work with our opponents for the sake of our constituency," he said.

Earlier, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula also congratulated Bader on his win, saying his victory showed reason can triumph over abuses and insults.

“Congratulations Hon Feisal Abdalla Bader on your election as a member of Parliament for Msambweni constituency.

“Reason has triumphed over abuses, insults, negative and unhelpful display of political bad manners. We must insist on good political hygiene,” he tweeted.