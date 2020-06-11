Kenyan plane crashes in Somalia, two injured

×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Business News Stocks Financial Standard Africa Asia America Europe Weird News Editorial Commentary Letters Crazy World Features Entertainment Money & Careers Health & Science Sci & Tech Home & Away Generation Next Cartoon Education Pointblank Environment Travel & Destination Columns Kipkoech Tanui uReport Kiambu Murang'a Nyandarua Kirinyaga Nyeri Baringo Bomet Elgeyo Kajiado Kericho Laikipia Nakuru Nandi Narok Samburu Trans Nzoia Turkana Mombasa Kwale Kilifi Tanariver Taita Taveta Kakamega Vihiga Bungoma Busia Siaya Kisumu Homabay Migori Kisii Nyamira Nairobi Uasin Gishu West Pokot Sunday Magazine The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Education and Training Health and Environment Insurance and Financial Security Housing Current Affairs Humour Makau Mutua David Oginde Clay Muganda Comand Your Morning Mohamed Wehliye Wednesday Life Alexander Chagema Arts & Culture Kamotho Waiganjo Barrack Muluka Xn Iraki Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma Branding Voice KCB Fredrick Ogola Sunday Magazine Wanja Kavengi Njoki Kaigai David Oginde Ken Opalo Daisy Maritim Houghton Irungu Hustle News Group Stages Round of 16 Quarter Finals Semi Finals Finals Third Place play-offs Opinion Dr Pesa Podcasts Round Table Sepetuko Eve Woman Ramadhan Special Fact Check Correction Explainers The Standard Insider Blog E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Central
Coast
Eastern
Nairobi
North Eastern
Nyanza
Rift Valley
Western
Business News
Stocks
Financial Standard
Africa
Asia
America
Europe
Weird News
Editorial
Commentary
Letters
Crazy World
Features
Entertainment
Money & Careers
Health & Science
Sci & Tech
Home & Away
Generation Next
Cartoon
Education
Pointblank
Environment
Travel & Destination
Columns
Kipkoech Tanui
uReport
Kiambu
Murang'a
Nyandarua
Kirinyaga
Nyeri
Baringo
Bomet
Elgeyo
Kajiado
Kericho
Laikipia
Nakuru
Nandi
Narok
Samburu
Trans Nzoia
Turkana
Mombasa
Kwale
Kilifi
Tanariver
Taita Taveta
Kakamega
Vihiga
Bungoma
Busia
Siaya
Kisumu
Homabay
Migori
Kisii
Nyamira
Nairobi
Uasin Gishu
West Pokot
Sunday Magazine
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Education and Training
Health and Environment
Insurance and Financial
Security
Housing
Current Affairs
Humour
Makau Mutua
David Oginde
Clay Muganda
Comand Your Morning
Mohamed Wehliye
Wednesday Life
Alexander Chagema
Arts & Culture
Kamotho Waiganjo
Barrack Muluka
Xn Iraki
Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma
Branding Voice
KCB
Fredrick Ogola
Sunday Magazine
Wanja Kavengi
Njoki Kaigai
David Oginde
Ken Opalo
Daisy Maritim
Houghton Irungu
Hustle
News
Group Stages
Round of 16
Quarter Finals
Semi Finals
Finals
Third Place play-offs
Opinion
Dr Pesa
Podcasts
Round Table
Sepetuko
Eve Woman
Ramadhan Special
Fact Check
Correction
Explainers
The Standard Insider
Blog
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenyan plane crashes in Somalia, two injured

By Cyrus Ombati | September 19th 2020 at 05:14:08 GMT +0300

The aircraft, a Dash-8, was on its way to deliver supplies to the African Union Mission (Amisom) forces. [Courtesy]

A Kenyan cargo plane crashed at Mogadishu’s main airport in Somalia on Saturday, injuring two of the five crew members on board.

Officials said the Aden Adde International Airport was shut down briefly as emergency personnel attended to the crew who were aboard a Silverstone plane.

The aircraft, a Dash-8, was on its way to deliver supplies to the African Union Mission (Amisom) forces in Beledwyene, some 335 km north of Mogadishu in Central Somalia.

Witnesses said it failed to lift while taking off and hit a perimeter wall of the airport.

The aircraft had circled around the airport at low altitude before attempting an emergency landing.

Photos shared on social media showed the plane had rammed into a wall on the edge of the airport.

The aircraft registered in Kenya as 5Y-MHT routinely operates cargo flights to and within Somalia, delivering supplies to both UN and Amisom centres.

Local media quoted Ahmed Moalim Hassan, the Director-General of the Somalia Civil Aviation Authority confirming the accident saying there had been two injuries.

According to officials, the Fokker 50 suffered a runway excursion at the airport before crashing.

After takeoff, the flight crew elected to turn back to Mogadishu Airport.

During an attempted landing on runway 05, the aircraft veered off and impacted the perimeter wall.

Both pilots sustained serious injuries as a result.

It is the third crash involving Kenyan planes in the country in four months.
 

Related Topics
Plane crash Kenyan plane crashes Silverstone plane
Share this story
Previous article
No fond farewell but Zidane praises 'spectacular' Bale impact
Next article
NMS regrets incident where mother delivered outside Pumwani Hospital

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

NMS regrets incident where mother delivered outside Pumwani Hospital
NMS regrets incident where mother delivered outside Pumwani Hospital

LATEST STORIES

NMS regrets incident where mother delivered outside Pumwani Hospital
NMS regrets incident where mother delivered outside Pumwani Hospital

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Woman was raped twice, then the monsters came for her daughters

Woman was raped twice, then the monsters came for her daughters
Simon Oyeng’ 11 hours ago
‘Fall’ of Tom Mboya leaves photographers with empty pockets

‘Fall’ of Tom Mboya leaves photographers with empty pockets

Pkemoi Ng'enoh 13 hours ago
After fight for cash, reality of county spending bites

After fight for cash, reality of county spending bites
Awal Mohammed 21 hours ago
From hawking to building a strawberry empire: Couple’s journey of resilience

From hawking to building a strawberry empire: Couple’s journey of resilience
Lydiah Nyawira 21 hours ago

Read More

Nginyo kin get nod to run bank accounts

Kenya

Nginyo kin get nod to run bank accounts

Nginyo kin get nod to run bank accounts

US military wants to carry out drone strikes in Kenya: report

Kenya

US military wants to carry out drone strikes in Kenya: report

US military wants to carry out drone strikes in Kenya: report

UNICEF launches probe into conduct of its employee

Kenya

UNICEF launches probe into conduct of its employee

UNICEF launches probe into conduct of its employee

70 OCSs moved in police changes

Kenya

70 OCSs moved in police changes

70 OCSs moved in police changes

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.