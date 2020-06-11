×
Fork yeah! The Lord Erroll Gourmet Restaurant does it again

By Thorn Mulli | September 18th 2020 at 04:24:18 GMT +0300

In yet another feat of culinary distinction, The Lord Erroll Gourmet Restaurant has snared an admirable four awards in the just announced 2020 Haute Grandeur Global Awards. The premier French and gourmet restaurant in East Africa won the excellence award for being the Best Entertainment Restaurant (Kenya), Most Unique Experience (Kenya), Best Gourmet Cuisine (Africa), and boasted the Best Head Chef (Africa).

Established in 2015, the World Luxury Restaurant Awards is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury restaurant industry offering international recognition as voted by guests, travellers and industry players alike. It recognises establishments for world-class service excellence. Over 100, 000 international travellers vote each year, during a four-week period to select the winners providing true recognition that reflects the hard work and dedication exhibited by staff. Luxury restaurants have the opportunity to participate in the World Luxury Restaurant Awards by entering restaurant categories that showcase their unique selling points and destinations. Awards are presented on a country, regional, continental and global basis.

For the Restaurant industry, winning a Haute Grandeur Global Restaurant Award is more than an Award it provides the public with a golden stamp of guaranteed excellence. With this mark of quality, restaurant-goers, on the other hand, are provided with a trusted source of Award-winning Restaurants to choose from when booking their restaurant visits, knowing that their winners have been handpicked and rewarded for overall excellence.

“The industry is highly competitive. Only those who constantly exceed attain prestige. Healthy competition is essential to inspire excellence because it ensures sustainability in an industry that globally create so many jobs. We are proud to contribute annually in raising the standards of excellence in hospitality worldwide,” says Haute Grandeur Global Awards Founder and President, Marinique de Wet.

The winners of the 2019 edition were announced in a Glitzy affair at The State Hermitage Museum Official Hotel in St Petersburg, Russia. More than 200 guests flew in from around the world, representing more than 90 countries, 450 spas and 270 restaurants. Guests enjoyed a Russian Imperial-inspired six-course dining experience, paired with the finest of wines, while the Rooftop Bar and Restaurant provided the ideal ambience for the after-party. This year’s award ceremony was scheduled to take place in Bali hosted by Conrad Bali Hotel.

This is not the first global recognition the The Lord Erroll Gourmet Restaurant has received after the Luxury Travel Guide crowned it 2017’s Global Restaurant at the The Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London.

In addition to delectable meals, The Lord Erroll Gourmet Restaurant offers diners a delightful array of alfresco seating areas to choose from, each overlooking a different façade of the enchanting green gardens complete with beautifully ornate waterfalls, streams and ponds. The restaurant is made up of multiple dining rooms that can be booked privately for groups as small as six and as large as 100, for banqueting, conference, weddings, meetings and bespoke events, and has a lush garden that takes up to 300 pax comfortably. This is a great venue for breakfast meetings, business lunches, serene dinners, or to simply indulge in afternoon high tea, or a quiet and discreet drink or two with clients, friends, family and loved ones.

This writer had the pleasure of dining at the culinary magnet. Read his experience here.

