';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rift Valley not keen on constitutional changes

By Titus Too and Stephen Rutto | August 30th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto at Kongowea Secondary School in Mombasa County on Friday, August 28, 2020. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Although Rift Valley voted overwhelmingly against the 2010 Constitution, most residents are not keen on having it changed.

In 2010 Local leaders mobilised residents against the referendum that was perceived as not favourable to residents on matters such as land, gender and abortion.

Most leaders who supported the 'Yes' faction paid the price by being voted out in 2013.

Seasoned leaders such as the former head of civil service and secretary to the Cabinet Sally Kosgey, who was the then MP for Aldai, Henry Kosgey (Tinderet) and Margaret Kamar (Eldoret East) led a spirited effort to convince the region to back the Constitution; they lost.

SEE ALSO: Counties stare at bleak future with selfish leaders

The outcome of the referendum vote saw the buildup of a political wave that also saw the emergence of the United Republican Party (URP) under Deputy President William Ruto; URP turned into a formidable regional force.

Today, many leaders in Rift Valley are of the opinion that changing the Constitution is not a priority. They argue that it should instead be implemented fully.

“We are not sure if all issues we had raised have been addressed by the current Constitution, but its amendment is not a priority," said Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany said there is no hurry to hold a referendum when the country is battling with loss of jobs and a struggling economy. 

Mr Kositany said a referendum can be held alongside the 2022 elections, observing that ordinary Kenyans have not sought any amendments to the 2010 Constitution. 

SEE ALSO: How 2005 referendum divided a feeble nation

"There is no crisis or any emergency that can make us hold the referendum now. We can hold it alongside the 2022 elections in order for us to ponder what we need to change," Kositany said. 

He stressed that the government should focus on job creation and rebuilding the economy.

"The Sh2 billion Raila said would be enough to hold a referendum can be used to sort out many problems the country is facing," the MP said.

David Koech, the former Mosop MP and URP CEO, said leaders should divorce 2022 politics from the constitution-making processes.

“We should sober up and focus on which areas need to be amended to come up with good laws,” said Mr Koech

SEE ALSO: Another Katiba moment or just a case of greed and failed leadership?

Henry Kosgey, the former chairman of the Raila Odinga-led ODM, played a crucial role in championing campaigns for the ‘Yes’ team that yielded the Kenya 2010 constitution.

Speaking during a function at Chepyewet Catholic Church in Nandi early this year, Kosgey said he is in support of BBI, saying it would help restore moral values and ethics that will eradicate antisocial vices such as corruption. 

Related Topics
Rift Valley Constitution Referendum Law Review
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
How 2005 referendum divided a feeble nation

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

MPs’ party after party as Wanjiku cries over law ten years later
MPs’ party after party as Wanjiku cries over law ten years later

LATEST STORIES

Aisha Jumwa emerges, to be charged tomorrow
Aisha Jumwa emerges, to be charged tomorrow

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Father tells son to slaughter goat as sign of apology so as to return home

Father tells son to slaughter goat as sign of apology so as to return home
Phares Mutembei 10 hours ago
I smuggled guns to feed my little sisters

I smuggled guns to feed my little sisters
Kelvin Kamau 11 hours ago
Not yet uhuru, but organised public transport could kill matatus

Not yet uhuru, but organised public transport could kill matatus
Hudson Gumbihi 12 hours ago
I carry scars from my life but focus on the lessons

I carry scars from my life but focus on the lessons
Mercy Adhiambo 12 hours ago

Read More

Boy 16 arrested after killing brother over piece of land

Kenya

Boy 16 arrested after killing brother over piece of land

Class Eight pupil in police custody for killing his younger brother in Nyamira
Where is church’s voice in push for reforms?

Kenya

Where is church’s voice in push for reforms?

How the present Church lost voice in speaking about reforms
A to Z of Katiba

Kenya

A to Z of Katiba

The alphabet of elusive Katiba goals
Businessman denies stealing Sh150m land at city’s inland depot

Kenya

Businessman denies stealing Sh150m land at city’s inland depot

Businessman denies stealing Sh150m land at city’s inland depot

To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.