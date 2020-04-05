Senators arrests elicits mixed reactions

';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Arrest of three Senators prompts mixed reactions

By Abdimalik Hajir | August 20th 2020 at 01:46:10 GMT +0300

The dramatic arrest of senators earlier this week continues to elicit mixed reactions with a section of leaders in Garissa warning that Kenya is turning to a police state.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Garissa, Former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Farah Maalim (pictured) said, “We are seeing a situation where Kenya is slowly but surely slipping into the old days of a police state.”

Farah who was reacting to Monday's arrest of Senators Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Christopher Lang’at (Bomet) and Stephen Lelegwe (Samburu) by DCI officers in Nairobi and later driven to their respective counties to face different charges said the detention was ‘uncalled for’.

SEE ALSO: Journalists barred from covering Matiang’i, Mutyambai grilling

“I am personally deeply worried by the manner in which the executive is trying to muscle the legislature and the judiciary. This is unacceptable,” he added.

The Kenya Livestock marketing council chair Dubat Amey said that the “direction the Senate debate is taking is going to divide this country.”

“President Uhuru, being a simple national unity, should hold this country together. To keep a country together is not hard but when cracks develop, it’s not easy to bring it together again,” Amey said.  

According to political commentators, the arrest of the three senators was meant to tilt the senate vote on the now contentious revenue sharing vote. The trio has since been released unconditionally.

The lawmakers were opposed to the government-backed formula and are part of 25-member groupings-19 counties that will lose money if the formula was adopted and six from the gaining counties-who have insisted that devolution should be about equity and not losers and winners.

Both the National and County governments are in favour of a proposal by a nominated senator who wants the second-generation formula revenue retained in sharing out the billions this year, as it seeks to increase the devolved units’ revenue share to Sh348 billion.

Maalim criticised House Speaker Kenneth Lusaka’s handling of affairs, a move that has seen it adjourn for a record nine times.

The 12-member senate committee that was constituted on Monday co-chaired by Moses Wetangula (Bungoma) and Johnstone Sakaja (Nairobi) has already hit the ground running as it races against time to develop a formula agreeable to both parties.

Garissa governor Ali Korane regretted that the stalemate has already hurt operations in the country and things are only getting worse by the day.

“I condemn the ploy to further sideline and deprive the historically marginalized regions in our country by reducing their share of devolved funds,” Korane said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Farah Maalim Senators arrests
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Senators arrests elicits mixed reactions
Senators arrests elicits mixed reactions

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Shackles of Doom: Malala walks the path he predicted in his play

Shackles of Doom: Malala walks the path he predicted in his play
Gloria Aradi 5 hours ago
Grace: The woman who keeps Eliud Kipchoge grounded

Grace: The woman who keeps Eliud Kipchoge grounded
Thorn Mulli 6 hours ago
How Covid-19 washed soap into the most profitable retail item

How Covid-19 washed soap into the most profitable retail item
Dominic Omondi 14 hours ago
Why it will cost you more to build that house

Why it will cost you more to build that house
Moses Michira 14 hours ago

Read More

Senator Langat, Lelegwe arrested after hours of standoff

Kenya

Senator Langat, Lelegwe arrested after hours of standoff

Senator Langat, Lelegwe arrested after hours of standoff
It has been the worst five months for many Kenyans

Kenya

It has been the worst five months for many Kenyans

It has been five months of economic turmoil, misery
IEBC explores poll options to secure voters in face of virus

Kenya

IEBC explores poll options to secure voters in face of virus

IEBC hits at changing voting patterns in the wake of Covid-19
Governors face off with Kagwe, Kemsa on drugs

Kenya

Governors face off with Kagwe, Kemsa on drugs

Governors face off with CS and Kemsa chair over move to procure supplies
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.