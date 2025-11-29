×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Gladiators face USIU-A in fight to avoid the chop

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Nov. 29, 2025
USIU - A Men's Danstone Wabwire drible ball past Allan Inungu of Butali Sugar during Kenya Hockey Union premier league match at Dasmesh stadium, Sikh Union club in Nairobi. June 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Men’s Premier League champions Strathmore University Gladiators will intensify their fight against relegation this weekend.

Gladiators who are currently stuck at the bottom of the league standings must win their remaining four matches to enhance their chances of escaping demotion.

The 2010 champions have had a tough season and risk losing their spot in the men’s top tier. Strathmore have garnered 11 points out of the possible 42.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

They will today face off with their United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Mashujaa compatriots in their 15th tie of the season with a victory reviving their hopes of surviving relegation at their grounds.

However, they face an uphill task against USIU-A who are in good form and are frontrunners in this season’s title race.

Gladiators will be looking to overturn the 1-0 first leg defeat to Mashujaa who are currently second on the table with 29 points.

Tomorrow, they will clash with Wazalendo Hockey Club in hunt for crucial points to save them from a looming demotion.

Today, reigning champions Western Jaguars will entertain former holders Kenya Police and Nairobi Sikh Union tomorrow at their Eregi Teachers College backyard.

Double victory for Jaguars who are third on the standings with 23 points will see them reduce the point gap between them and league leaders Butali Warriors.

 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Hockey Union Wazalendo Hockey Club Strathmore University Gladiators Hockey Teams
.

Latest Stories

By-elections lay bare troubling signals ahead of 2027 polls
By-elections lay bare troubling signals ahead of 2027 polls
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
1 hr ago
Why Kenyans have nothing to cheer despite drop in unga prices
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Gen Z absence in mini-polls leaves nation's hopes for change in limbo
National
By Standard Team
2 hrs ago
Ruto's fear factor: How mini election exposed UDA's underbelly
Politics
By Biketi Kikechi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

By-elections lay bare troubling signals ahead of 2027 polls
By Barrack Muluka 1 hr ago
By-elections lay bare troubling signals ahead of 2027 polls
Kindiki's emerges stronger from by-election but battle for his seat still on
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Kindiki's emerges stronger from by-election but battle for his seat still on
Gen Z absence in mini-polls leaves nation's hopes for change in limbo
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Gen Z absence in mini-polls leaves nation's hopes for change in limbo
Ruto's fear factor: How mini election exposed UDA's underbelly
By Biketi Kikechi 2 hrs ago
Ruto's fear factor: How mini election exposed UDA's underbelly
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved