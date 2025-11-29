Gladiators face USIU-A in fight to avoid the chop

USIU - A Men's Danstone Wabwire drible ball past Allan Inungu of Butali Sugar during Kenya Hockey Union premier league match at Dasmesh stadium, Sikh Union club in Nairobi. June 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Men’s Premier League champions Strathmore University Gladiators will intensify their fight against relegation this weekend.

Gladiators who are currently stuck at the bottom of the league standings must win their remaining four matches to enhance their chances of escaping demotion.

The 2010 champions have had a tough season and risk losing their spot in the men’s top tier. Strathmore have garnered 11 points out of the possible 42.

They will today face off with their United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Mashujaa compatriots in their 15th tie of the season with a victory reviving their hopes of surviving relegation at their grounds.

However, they face an uphill task against USIU-A who are in good form and are frontrunners in this season’s title race.

Gladiators will be looking to overturn the 1-0 first leg defeat to Mashujaa who are currently second on the table with 29 points.

Tomorrow, they will clash with Wazalendo Hockey Club in hunt for crucial points to save them from a looming demotion.

Today, reigning champions Western Jaguars will entertain former holders Kenya Police and Nairobi Sikh Union tomorrow at their Eregi Teachers College backyard.

Double victory for Jaguars who are third on the standings with 23 points will see them reduce the point gap between them and league leaders Butali Warriors.