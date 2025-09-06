Scorpions out to sting KU and Amira in search of league points

Amira Sailors Hockey players in past action at Dasmesh Stadium, Sikh Union Club. June 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former Kenya Hockey Union Women’s Premier League champions Strathmore University Scorpions will return to action this weekend with the aim of performing better than they did during the first leg.

The Scorpions who garnered 11 points out of the possible 24 from their eight outings, will face off with Kenyatta University (KU) Titans today at the Dashmesh Stadium.

They will be hoping to register their fourth victory and move up the table.

Tomorrow, they will be out to avenge the 2-1 first leg defeat to Amira Sailors at the same venue. The Scorpions had a slow start, winning three, drawing two and losing and losing two with their last first leg encounter against KU Titans spilling into the second leg. A double victory will see them leap into the top five.

In another women’s Premier League tie, defending champions and record winners Blazers Hockey Club will play KU Titans.

Blazers will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run and remain on course to retain their title. They top the table with 21 points secured from their first leg campaign.

Though they are still undefeated, Blazers already dropped six points in draws to top-tier debutants Kisumu Queens, United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans and Amira Sailors.

In the men’s title chase, Butali Warriors and Nairobi Sikh Union will clash tomorrow in a battle of former champions whereas Wazalendo Hockey Club will play KCA University students.

Butali, who are currently second on the standings with 24 points from 10 outings, having won eight and lost two to holders Western Jaguars and current league leaders USIU-A Mashujaa, will topple the latter if they win against Sikh Union. Mashujaa will not be in action this weekend.

Today, Sikh Union, who won the 2012 trophy will tackle 2010 champions Strathmore Gladiators in another top-of-the-bill duel. Gladiators who are currently stuck in the relegation zone must defeat Sikh Union to move out of danger.

Strathmore have had a tough season and have only won two out of 11 matches. They have secured a dismal eight points from a possible 33 and must up their game to escape demotion.