Why cervical cancer screening matters even when you feel healthy

Jennifer Munai felt well when she walked into hospital for a cancer screening test in 2014. She had no symptoms and no reason to suspect she had cancer.
Initially, she had gone for breast cancer screening before deciding to have a Pap smear.
Her decision followed vigorous awareness campaigns and a conversation with a colleague who had undergone surgery to remove her uterus after it was found to be cancerous. That decision changed her life.
Facts First
This story continues on The Standard INSiDER. Subscribe now for unfiltered journalism that holds power to account.
Already have an account? Login