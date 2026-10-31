Why cervical cancer screening matters even when you feel healthy

Jennifer Munai, a teacher and cervical cancer survivor, during a cancer sensitisation forum. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Jennifer Munai felt well when she walked into hospital for a cancer screening test in 2014. She had no symptoms and no reason to suspect she had cancer.

Initially, she had gone for breast cancer screening before deciding to have a Pap smear.

Her decision followed vigorous awareness campaigns and a conversation with a colleague who had undergone surgery to remove her uterus after it was found to be cancerous. That decision changed her life.