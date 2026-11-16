Imagine you’ve just freshened up, you dress up, and you’re walking back to the living room to join everyone else. Right there, everything goes pitch black. You can’t see anything. What would be your reaction?
If you are Fridah Mkabili, you would ask out loud, ‘Mbona stima zimepotea? (Why are lights off?)’
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