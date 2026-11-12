How State bungled rollout of tourist health cover

Tourists are being forced to buy a State-backed health insurance scheme that has, however, not been helpful.
Despite taking the $44 cover, many travellers have reported being forced to pay out of pocket at local hospitals to cater for medical emergencies or fall back on insurance covers taken in their home markets that are not recognised by Kenya.
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