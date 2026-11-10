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US tightens Ebola travel rules, pours millions Into African response

By Eunice Omollo | Nov. 10, 2026
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Kenya Red Cross personnel doff their Personal Protective Equipment during a simulation of the evacuation of the remains of an Ebola victim in Nairobi on October 22, 2026. [AFP]

The United States has tightened international air travel restrictions in response to the Ebola outbreak, barring travellers who have been in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) within the preceding 21 days from boarding flights bound for the country.

The restrictions apply to all travellers, including American citizens, and extend to passengers whose aircraft made a stop at a DRC airport, even if they remained inside the plane and did not disembark.

Under the new measures announced by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), affected travellers must remain outside the United States until at least 21 days after leaving the DRC before attempting to travel to the country.

The move forms part of Washington's efforts to prevent the importation of Ebola as it strengthens safeguards against the virus, whose incubation period can extend to 21 days.

The CDC has also introduced a declaration requirement for passengers boarding international flights to the United States, requiring them to confirm whether they have been in the DRC during the preceding three weeks.

The restrictions come as the United States continues to finance Ebola control efforts in Africa, raising questions about how governments balance international solidarity with domestic health protection.

Washington has committed substantial resources to previous Ebola outbreaks, including more than US$2.4 billion towards the international response to the 2014–2016 West African outbreak and more than US$361 million for the 2018–2020 DRC response.

In the current outbreak response, the US has announced additional financial support, including a US$375 million pledge towards the joint continental response plan.

However, the travel restrictions highlight the growing concern among governments about the possibility of infected travellers crossing international borders before symptoms develop.

The 21 days is based on the maximum recognised incubation period for Ebola, the time between infection and onset of symptoms. It does not mean every traveller who has visited an affected area has been infected or is infectious.

The measures also raise concerns about the potential impact on humanitarian operations, international travel and the movement of health workers supporting outbreak response efforts.

The WHO has generally cautioned against blanket travel and trade restrictions during disease outbreaks, arguing that measures should be proportionate to the actual public health risk and should not unnecessarily disrupt essential travel and humanitarian assistance.

For African countries, the challenge remains strengthening surveillance, laboratory capacity, contact tracing and infection prevention while maintaining cross-border cooperation needed to contain the outbreak.

The US restrictions do not amount to a blanket ban on all African travellers but specifically target people with recent travel history to the DRC.

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Related Topics

Africa Ebola Response US Travel Restrictions US CDC RDC Ebola Outbreak
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