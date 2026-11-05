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A tighter vagina at what cost? Pharmacy Board warns against cetirizine misuse

By Esther Nyambura | Nov. 5, 2026
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The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has warned women against using cetirizine in an attempt to achieve vaginal tightness.

In a statement, the regulator flagged misleading social media claims suggesting that the antihistamine can cause vaginal dryness or tighten the vagina.

“Cetirizine is not approved for vaginal use or tightening, and there is no established scientific evidence supporting its use for this purpose,” the Board said.

Cetirizine is a medicine used to relieve allergy symptoms, including allergic rhinitis and urticaria. It is intended for oral use and should only be taken as directed by a qualified healthcare professional.

According to the regulator, inserting cetirizine tablets into the vagina could cause irritation, burning, soreness, pain, and discomfort.

It further cautioned that the practice could disrupt the vagina's natural protective environment, increasing the risk of infections.

The misuse of cetirizine could also cause side effects, including excessive sleepiness, dizziness, tiredness, restlessness, confusion, shaking, a rapid heartbeat and difficulty passing urine.

The Board urged women experiencing concerns about vaginal health, dryness or sexual health to seek medical advice from qualified healthcare professionals rather than resorting to unapproved medication.

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Cetirizine Vaginal Tightness Cetirizine Misuse
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