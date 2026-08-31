Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Pain, hope for children living with cerebral palsy in Buuri

By Phares Mutembei | Aug. 31, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

Children suffering from cerebral palsy at a free medical camp in Ojolla Sub-County Hospital, Kisumu. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

At the Deputy County Commissioner's (DCC) compound at Kiirua in Buuri, Meru, tears flowed freely as the abandonment and neglect of children suffering from cerebral palsy (CP) was exposed.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Cerebral Palsy CT Scan Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri Buuri
.

Latest Stories

Humanoid robots show China's ingenuity beyond games
Humanoid robots show China's ingenuity beyond games
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
5 hrs ago
Maraga Report: Police independence lacking
National
By Hudson Gumbihi
5 hrs ago
Mbugua, the wheeler-dealer caught up in Dr Mutiso murder
National
By Julius Chepkwony
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Maraga Report: Police independence lacking
By Hudson Gumbihi 5 hrs ago
Maraga Report: Police independence lacking
Mbugua, the wheeler-dealer caught up in Dr Mutiso murder
By Julius Chepkwony 5 hrs ago
Mbugua, the wheeler-dealer caught up in Dr Mutiso murder
Personalised cancer vaccine cuts melanoma recurrence risk in trial
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Personalised cancer vaccine cuts melanoma recurrence risk in trial
Why nurses strike is far from over
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Why nurses strike is far from over
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved