How do adults view mental health in children and youth?

A new continent-wide campaign is challenging African families, schools and communities to look past what children do, and start asking what they may be trying to say.
She was always the first to arrive at school. Her exercise books were neat. Her uniform was pressed.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902