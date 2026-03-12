How killer diseases may add more misery to floods

Patients on queue seeking to be served at Muhila Mission Hospital on December 17,2020. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

It is raining heavily in many parts of the country. Raging waters are coursing down many rivers as overflow invades nearby homes. Damage and risk to life and resources are unimaginable.

Experts warn that the risks will extend beyond immediate injuries, displacement, and deaths, based on scientific prediction and evidence from previous disasters.