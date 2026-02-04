×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

WHO says four out of every 10 cancer cases are preventable

By AFP | Feb. 4, 2026

 

A patient undergoes a breast cancer screening process. [File, Standard]

Nearly four out of every 10 cancer cases could be prevented if people avoided a range of risk factors, including smoking, drinking, air pollution and certain infections, the World Health Organisation said Tuesday.

New research published on the eve of World Cancer Day estimated that 38 per cent of all 7.1 million new cancer cases globally in 2022 were linked to preventable causes.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The large team of researchers, which included the WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer, looked at 30 factors that increase the risk of getting cancer.

Tobacco was the leading offender, responsible for 15 per cent of all new cancer cases, followed by cancer-causing infections with 10 per cent and drinking alcohol with three per cent, according to the study published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Other risk factors included being overweight, a lack of exercise, UV radiation and being exposed to threats such as asbestos while working.

"This is the first global analysis to show how much cancer risk comes from causes we can prevent," senior study author Andre Ilbawi, the WHO's team lead for cancer control, said in a statement.

Almost half of all the preventable cases were lung, stomach or cervical cancer.

Lung cancer was linked to smoking and air pollution, while stomach cancer was largely linked to a bacterium called Helicobacter pylori.

Cervical cancer cases were overwhelmingly caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), against which vaccines are effective.

Men were far more likely to get preventable cancer, with 45 per cent of new cases compared to 30 per cent for women.

And nearly a quarter of all preventable cancer cases among men were from smoking, compared to 11 per cent for women.

To address the problem, the researchers called for countries to adopt strong tobacco control measures and alcohol regulation, and to vaccinate against common infections such as HPV, improve air quality and ensure safer workplaces, healthy diets and exercise.

"If we want to reduce the cancer burden, we also need to reduce the non-communicable disease (NCD) burden -- it is indisputable that tobacco, alcohol, ultra-processed food and air quality are major drivers of multiple kinds of cancer," said Katie Dain, CEO of the NCD Alliance.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cancer Cancer Awareness Month Cancer Treatment Cancer Screening
.

Latest Stories

Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
Politics is taking the shine off noble Nyota empowerment fund
Opinion
By Elias Mokua
3 hrs ago
Junior Starlets players dominate Kenya U20 team
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
By Esther Nyambura 3 hrs ago
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved