×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Union calls for investigation, arrest of unlicensed lab officer

By Okumu Modachi | Feb. 3, 2026
Ministry of Health offices in Nairobi. [File,Standard]

The Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO) has called for an investigation and arrest of a laboratory officer accused of practicing medical laboratory science without a valid licence.

The call comes days after the Ministry of Health directed the Kenya National Public Health Institute (NPHI) to strip Deputy Director for Laboratory Services Leonard Kingwara of his roles.

 In a January 19, 2026, letter, the ministry said Kingwara is not registered with the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board (KMLTTB) and barred him from undertaking any laboratory functions. The letter was copied to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

“Mr Leonard Kingwara is not registered or licensed with the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board within the meaning of sections 2, 19, and 20 of Cap 253A,” the letter stated.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“He shall not engage, directly or indirectly, in any activity constituting medical laboratory practice, including supervision, coordination, validation, forensic analysis, diagnostic testing, or professional representation.”

KNUMLO said Kingwara’s unlicensed practice exposes institutions and the public to serious regulatory, clinical, and legal risks.

 “Quackery in healthcare is not merely unethical—it is deadly and costly. No person should handle patients or samples without proper training, registration, and licensure,” said the union.

Kingwara, a long-serving public officer with 16 years’ experience, including a decade at the Ministry of Health, had been serving in roles that extended beyond his approved job group.

The union welcomed his removal, urging system-wide enforcement to identify and prosecute unlicensed personnel in national and county health facilities.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Leonard Kingwara Kenya National Public Health Institute KNUMLO Healthcare Quackery
.

Latest Stories

What should we do when the law and morality collide?
What should we do when the law and morality collide?
Columnists
By Faith Wekesa
2 hrs ago
How the Global South can navigate great power rivalry
Opinion
By Awale Kullane
2 hrs ago
Let's fast-track electoral law reforms for a better election experience
Opinion
By Mutethia Mutiga
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Uhuru revives Azimio
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Uhuru revives Azimio
Koko collapse taints Ruto's green image
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Koko collapse taints Ruto's green image
KOKO Closure: Why Kenya's carbon credit gamble is under fire
By Mactilda Mbenywe 2 hrs ago
KOKO Closure: Why Kenya's carbon credit gamble is under fire
CBK hits a sour note for lovers' day
By Joan Oyiela 2 hrs ago
CBK hits a sour note for lovers' day
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved