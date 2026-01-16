Kenyans risk illness in prolonged tree-hugging exercises, Health PS warns

PS Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has warned Kenyans against participating in prolonged tree-hugging challenges after several participants suffered serious health complications.

Speaking in Kirinyaga on Thursday, January 15, Muthoni urged anyone considering the exercise to undergo thorough medical check-ups.

“People have started tree-hugging, a strenuous exercise. Kindly, if you want that, first be checked, you must be medically fit, even runners practice before running that 40 kilometres, but some of you just wake up and hug a tree for days,” she said.

Muthoni also cautioned people with underlying health conditions against denying themselves food for the sake of the challenge.

The trend began last year when environmental advocate Truphena Muthoni, 21, hugged a tree for 72 hours outside the Nyeri County Governor’s office to promote environmental conservation.

Her act, which drew nationwide attention and an invitation to State House, has inspired others to attempt even longer challenges.

Pastor James Irungu of Murang’a collapsed at 79 hours during an 80-hour tree-hugging exercise aimed at raising cancer awareness.

He was rushed to hospital with dehydration and multi-organ complications, including kidney failure.

“I started this not for fame, but to make people see what families dealing with cancer go through,” he said.

In Nanyuki, Paul Kago, 43, attempted a 96-hour vigil for peace ahead of the 2027 general elections but collapsed within 24 hours and required hospital care for hunger and exhaustion.

“It is for peace. Our leaders are divided; we need unity,” Kago noted.

Muthoni warned the exercises pose severe risks, including organ failure, dehydration, and other life-threatening complications.