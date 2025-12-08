Rare, painful, misunderstood: The medical reality of gigantomastia

Abnormally large breasts lead to too much weight pulling on the chest which can cause pain, posture problems and social stigma. [Courtesy]

Gigantomastia is an extremely rare condition where breast tissue grows excessively, sometimes requiring removal of more than 1.5 kilograms per breast to relieve symptoms, according to the PubMed Central (PMC) database.

The condition can cause pain, posture problems and social stigma. For those living with gigantomastia, daily life can be challenging, but awareness, support and careful monitoring can make a significant difference.

Dr Benjamin Wabwire, Senior Medical Specialist in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Head of Department of Specialised Surgery at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), explains, “Abnormally large female breasts lead to too much weight pulling on the chest, shoulders, and back and may cause skin ulceration, reduced feel in nipples, or recurrent fungal infections.”

Living with gigantomastia can be hard both physically and emotionally. Early recognition, professional medical support, skin care, mental health care, supportive garments, and regular monitoring even before surgery can help manage many burdens and maintain quality of life.

Dr Were Andrew, a plastic surgeon at Refine Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery Centre, adds that patients often suffer back pain, postural changes, shoulder grooving, skin infections, and sometimes breathing difficulties. He explains, “Emotionally, patients may experience embarrassment, low self-esteem, social withdrawal and depression.”

Early recognition of rapid breast enlargement and associated discomfort is important. Dr Wabwire urges, “Seek medical consultation from a recognised medical facility for assessment and further advice. Regular follow-up appointments, which can be spaced every three to six months, are essential to monitor for complications or changes in breast tissue.”

Management

Supportive garments or custom bras can help relieve strain on the back and shoulders and protect the skin. Patients are advised to monitor skin health carefully, keeping areas under the breasts clean and dry to prevent rashes, ulcers and fungal infections. Physical activity should be approached carefully, avoiding strenuous exercises that cause pain. Gentle exercises or physiotherapy may help improve posture and maintain mobility.

Medical management may include medications such as tamoxifen or bromocriptine, although these are not suitable for all patients, particularly adolescents. Surgical treatment such as reduction mammoplasty or mastectomy remains the most effective way to relieve both physical and psychological burdens.

According to Dr Wabwire, “Gigantomastia may be caused by hormonal, genetic or drug-related factors but many times it is difficult to pinpoint a cause.” Dr Were advises, “If you notice rapid breast enlargement with discomfort or skin irritation you should not ignore it and seek professional help immediately.”

Psychological distress, including low self-esteem, body image issues, depression and social withdrawal, is common. A qualitative study in Nairobi published in the Stratford Journal of Publishers showed many women with gigantomastia suffered negative body image, anxiety and avoidance of social activities.

Chronic pain in the neck, back and shoulders due to excessive weight is also frequent. According to the Kenya Women and Children’s Health Network, “Support, education and timely medical intervention can significantly improve the quality of life for women with gigantomastia.”

Seek medical consultation early if you notice rapid breast growth, pain or skin irritation. Regular follow-up visits every three to six months help monitor for complications. Access mental health support when needed to manage anxiety, depression or social stigma.

Use supportive garments or custom bras to reduce strain. Monitor skin carefully and keep it clean and dry. Limit strenuous physical activity if painful and follow advice for gentle exercises or physiotherapy. Maintain good posture, take breaks when standing or carrying weight. Keep open communication with family or workplace to reduce stigma.

With early recognition, proper treatment and supportive care, individuals can manage the challenges of gigantomastia, protect their physical health and address emotional stress.

“Patients are not alone, and with professional guidance it is possible to reduce discomfort, safeguard skin, and maintain wellbeing while awaiting definitive treatment,” Dr Were says.