Kenya dictated terms in US health deal, Oluga says

By David Njaaga | Dec. 6, 2025

Health PS Dr Ouma Oluga (left) interacts with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio before the signing of the landmark health deal in Washington, DC, on Thursday, December 4, 2025. [Courtesy]

Kenya led negotiations for a new health cooperation framework with the United States to protect citizens' interests and secure long-term health services, Health PS Ouma Oluga has said.

Oluga led the high-level negotiations  and headed Kenya's delegation during talks that began on Wednesday.

He said the framework prioritises Kenyans over donor preferences.

"We promoted the best interests of our people, ensuring critical service certainty and alignment with the Kenya government agenda in every paragraph," Oluga said.

The framework, signed on Thursday in Washington, directs investment into core government institutions, including the Social Health Authority (SHA), the Digital Health Agency and the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

It marks a shift from past models dominated by short-term donor cycles, Oluga said.

"This cooperation framework is quite a departure from the past and will have a lasting impact on health for all," he said.

President William Ruto, who witnessed the signing with United States President Donald Trump, said the pact supports Kenya's rollout of SHA as the main platform for universal health coverage.

The framework has sparked debate among civil society groups over data sovereignty, with some critics questioning whether Kenya retains sufficient control over health information shared under the 25-year agreement.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the deal places state institutions at the centre of investment in primary care, prevention programmes and supply chains.

The five-year framework includes mutual accountability and domestic financing commitments to stabilise health services as Kenya expands essential care nationwide.

