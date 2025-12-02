Children as young as 5 try tobacco as new nicotine products spread, survey shows

Children in Nairobi experiment with tobacco as new nicotine products reach minors, prompting public health concerns, according to a recent DaYTA survey.

Kenya is confronting an unexpected rise in tobacco experimentation among very young children, with new data showing 5-year-olds trying smokeless tobacco and roll-your-own cigarettes as novel nicotine products reach minors.

The 2024 Data on Youth and Tobacco in Africa (DaYTA) survey, released on Friday, shows 6.5 per cent of adolescents had tried tobacco at least once, and 2.5 per cent used it in the past 30 days.

Development Gateway carried out the study with the Ministry of Health (MoH), Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) and the African Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC) through the DaYTA programme.

Researchers found children as young as six tried manufactured cigarettes, nicotine pouches and shisha, while electronic cigarette use began at age nine.

Nearly four in 10 adolescents who had ever used a tobacco or nicotine product reported exposure to marketing through television, videos or films, despite the Tobacco Control Act banning such promotion.

Young users said they continued to access products with ease.

Only 5.4 per cent reported being denied purchase of electronic cigarettes, and 8.7 per cent said sellers blocked them from buying manufactured cigarettes.

Dr. Stephen Muleshe, Director for Public Health at the Ministry of Health, noted the findings raise urgent questions about Kenya’s ability to regulate a rapidly evolving nicotine market. "Where minors are concerned, any child using these products is one child too many," he said.

He explained that although tobacco use has dropped from 23 per cent in 2003 to 8.5 per cent in 2022 among adults, emerging nicotine products have shifted the challenge.

A recent National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) study shows e-cigarette use among university students at 5.8 per cent, while nicotine pouch use is at 4.2 per cent.

"These products are being deceptively marketed as safer alternatives to traditional cigarettes," Muleshe said, adding that nearly half of users believe they are less harmful because of flavours such as berry, mint and chocolate that appeal to children.

Kenya is reviewing the Tobacco Control Act 2007 to regulate emerging products more strictly, and Muleshe urged legislators and the public to support the amendments.

He explained that evidence shows the products often lead to dual use rather than helping smokers quit.

"Today’s children are tomorrow’s workforce, but where tobacco use is concerned, today’s smoker is tomorrow’s patient," he added.

A 2021 study estimated that tobacco use costs Kenya about Sh44 billion a year in healthcare expenses and productivity losses.

Stakeholders said the survey offers crucial data for interventions aimed at preventing early experimentation and protecting adolescents from addiction. The findings have been integrated into the Tobacco Control Data Initiative, an online platform compiling tobacco-control research across six African countries.

Muleshe encouraged partners to strengthen surveillance and continue preventive efforts. "I encourage each of you to feel empowered in your work, whether in legislation, research or advocacy," he said as he launched the DaYTA report.