×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

We sleep hungry: How pregnant women fight for care

By Rosa Agutu | Dec. 1, 2025
A pregnant woman. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

At around 3pm, we arrived in a village in Dukana area of Marsabit County. The sun had dipped past its highest point, the light had softened into a warm glow and long shadows stretched across the ground, which still radiated intense heat.

After five hours on a dusty road from Marsabit town, we stepped out of the vehicle into a wave of heat and the distant sound of women singing and ululating. Down the hill, through the glare, we could make out a circle of women dancing outside a Manyatta. We were told they were celebrating the birth of child, offering support, respect and honour to the new mother.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Maternal Health Marsabit County Pregnant Women Malnutrition
.

Latest Stories

Nairobi United's dream run turns into tough lessons
Nairobi United's dream run turns into tough lessons
Sports
By Washington Onyango
1 hr ago
Landmark ruling upholds EACC's authority over integrity matters
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
China's investment cap leaves State grappling with two toll tariffs
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Family mourns father lured into war that became death sentence
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Family mourns father lured into war that became death sentence
How AI is supercharging digital Gender-Based Violence crisis in Kenya
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
How AI is supercharging digital Gender-Based Violence crisis in Kenya
Ruto, Oburu target MPs who backed opposition in by-elections
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Ruto, Oburu target MPs who backed opposition in by-elections
Why your land title may no longer secure you a loan
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Why your land title may no longer secure you a loan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved