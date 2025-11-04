×
The Standard

Why men need more exercise than women to see the same heart benefits

By The Conversation | Nov. 4, 2025
Male runner preparing for running. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Exercise is like medicine for the heart, and just like with medication, you need the right “dose” for it to be effective. But a recent study suggests that the dose might not be the same for everyone. Researchers found that men need roughly twice as much exercise as women to see the same reduction in their heart disease risk.

This recent study asked over 85,000 UK adults aged 37-73 to wear an accelerometer (a device that measures body movement and activity levels) on their wrist for seven days. They then tracked each participant’s health outcomes for just under eight years.

.

