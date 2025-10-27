×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Pre-eclampsia: The deadly condition many mothers never see coming

By Ryan Kerubo | Oct. 27, 2025
Hypertensive disorders in pregnancy remain a major challenge to safe motherhood. [Courtesy]

Pre-eclampsia is among the most dangerous complications of pregnancy, yet many women remain unaware of its risks until it strikes. Globally, it affects between two and eight per cent of pregnancies, contributing to an estimated 46,000 maternal deaths and 500,000 infant deaths annually, according to the World Health Organisation.

In Kenya, the picture is equally concerning. Studies show that five to six per cent of expectant women develop pre-eclampsia, making it the second leading cause of maternal death after bleeding.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Pre-eclampsia Maternal Deaths High Blood Pressure Baby’s Lung Development
.

Latest Stories

It's time for Nairobi United to dine with the kings of African football
It's time for Nairobi United to dine with the kings of African football
Football
By Washington Onyango
13 mins ago
Why female athletes don't feel safe while in athletics camps
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
21 mins ago
Woman detained for four days as DCI probe drug links
Courts
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Keep off politics: Ruto's Cabinet, police boss sued for campaigning
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Keep off politics: Ruto's Cabinet, police boss sued for campaigning
KJSEA, KPSEA exams begin amid schools, State row over capitation
By Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
KJSEA, KPSEA exams begin amid schools, State row over capitation
Talks on working with Raila began in 2023, Ichung'wah says
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Talks on working with Raila began in 2023, Ichung'wah says
Ruto's sovereign fund plan draws scrutiny over governance gaps
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Ruto's sovereign fund plan draws scrutiny over governance gaps
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved