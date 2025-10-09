×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Animal welfare group expands efforts to control rabies with new Watamu branch

By Ryan Kerubo | Oct. 9, 2025
A German Shepherd guard dog at James Nkonge's farm in Igoji, Meru. [File, Standard]

Rabies continues to pose a serious public health threat in Kenya, claiming hundreds of lives every year despite being entirely preventable through vaccination.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), the disease kills an estimated 500 Kenyans annually.

With most infections caused by bites from unvaccinated dogs, animal health experts say vaccination and community outreach remain the most effective ways to control its spread.

In Kilifi County, where cases of stray and abandoned animals have been rising, the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) on Tuesday has opened a new branch in Watamu to strengthen local rabies control efforts.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The launch follows a mass vaccination drive in August that saw more than 500 dogs vaccinated in partnership with the county government.

Emma Ngugi, Executive Officer of KSPCA Nairobi, said the move reflects a broader effort to make animal care accessible in growing communities.

“The launch of our Watamu branch exemplifies our commitment to enhancing animal welfare on a national level. We believe that every community deserves access to resources that protect and care for its animals. With the growing population in Watamu it is vital that we come together to help stray and domesticated animals lead healthier and happier lives,” she said.

Kenya adopted a national strategy in 2014 to eliminate dog-mediated human rabies by 2030, with the World Health Organization (WHO) estimating that the disease kills tens of thousands globally each year.

WHO recommends that at least 70 per cent of dogs be vaccinated annually to break transmission, but coverage across most counties remains low due to limited resources, awareness and access to veterinary care.

The Watamu branch will run regular medical camps and outreach activities, including spay and neuter programmes (animal birth control surgeries that prevent unwanted breeding), to help manage the local dog population and reduce the spread of rabies.

It also plans to expand these efforts in 2026 with more vaccination and sterilisation drives, as well as education, rescue and community outreach initiatives to help residents care for their pets.

“We plan to hold regular medical camps, not only for pets for people in need, but also for stray animals,” said Tania Harris, Chairperson of KSPCA Watamu. “A community that prioritizes the well-being of animals is likely to attract tourism and enhance its overall image. KSPCA Watamu’s efforts not only improve the lives of animals but can also lead to economic benefits for local businesses and the community as a whole.”

The Watamu centre joins other KSPCA branches in Naivasha, Nanyuki, Mombasa and Nairobi, expanding the organisation’s reach to more parts of the country.

Health authorities and animal welfare advocates say community-based interventions like these will be crucial if Kenya is to achieve its goal of eradicating rabies by 2030.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

World Health Organisation (WHO) Animal Welfare Rabies Virus Attack Rabies Treatment
.

Latest Stories

Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
22 mins ago
KPA workers split amid demand for pay increase
National
By Patrick Beja
22 mins ago
Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay
Education
By Standard Team
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
By Michael Ndonye 22 mins ago
Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
East African leaders accused of uniting against State critics
By Brian Otieno 22 mins ago
East African leaders accused of uniting against State critics
Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay
By Standard Team 22 mins ago
Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay
How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
By Fred Kibor 22 mins ago
How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved