Over 100 people die by suicide in three months in Nyeri County

By Purity Mwangi | Oct. 7, 2025
Gender and Affirmative Action PS Ann Wangombe says that in just a week, Nyeri has recorded six cases of suicide. [File, Standard]

Authorities have raised concerns over the rising cases of suicide in Nyeri following the deaths of 101 people in the last three months.

State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action PS Ann Wangombe, said the trend was alarming.

Wangombe noted that the victims include 77 men and 24 women.

“In just a week, we have lost six people to suicide. This is quite alarming," she said.

The PS urged residents to speak out whenever they face challenges to avert suicide.

She announced plans to roll out programmes led by political leaders in each sub-county to have conversations with men on their problems and know the way forward.

At the same time, Wang’ombe raised the alarm over rising cases of gender based violence.

Addressing a press briefing at Nyota project nationwide grassroots leadership sensitisation forum at Nyeri National Polytechnic grounds, the PS warned the perpetrators of rape and defilement that their days are numbered.

Statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) show that youth aged between 15-29 are most at risk of dying by suicide.

Globally, suicide is the third leading cause of death for young people within the age set.

Approximately, 720, 000 people by suicide every year.

Dr Linet Ongeri, head of mental health division at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) emphasised that 73 per cent of the total deaths globally are reported in Middle and Low Income countries.

“Every suicide case reported, there are more people attempting suicide,” said Dr Wanjiku.

She stated that Suicide Prevention Strategy 2021-26 is set to achieve a 10 per cent reduction in mortality, improve access to quality care and establish a national registry on suicide cases. 

