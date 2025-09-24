×
Mbagathi shines in care, surgeries and top research

By Ann Wairimu | Sep. 24, 2025
Mbagathi County Referral Hospital carries out complex surgeries. [File, Standard]

Once a facility marked by devastating stories of negligence and endless complaints about poor medical attention, Mbagathi County Referral Hospital has overcome numerous challenges.

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson introduced a new administrative model, placing it under the leadership of competent CEOs in the health field. Today, Mbagathi is writing a new story of progress and success. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has become a lifeline for mothers and families.

Since its launch in 2024, the unit has provided specialised lifesaving care to 493 newborns admitted internally, alongside 126 referrals from other hospitals within and outside the county.

“This number reflects improved service delivery. The NICU has transformed Mbagathi into a true county referral hospital, easing the burden on mothers who previously had to seek services far away,” said CEO Alexander Irungu. A few years ago, Mr Irungu said many families had to travel long distances for such services, and many deaths were reported.

Mbagathi hospital has also carried out complex surgeries. Last month, doctors gave 27-year-old Freddy Christopher a new lease of life after a successful but delicate brain surgery to manage a high-grade tumor. Led by neurosurgeon Dr Tom Mboya, the team carried out the hospital’s first-ever ventriculo-peritoneal shunt procedure.

In May last year, a team led by Dr Chaudry Areeb, a plastic and reconstruction specialist, performed the hospital’s first major reconstructive plastic surgery on 29-year-old Bernard Sigei, who had suffered multiple tendon, nerve, and vascular injuries to his hand. The three-hour procedure, guided by a newly installed CT scan, restored function and offered him a fresh start.

Beyond clinical care, the hospital hosts the only quality-accredited laboratory in Nairobi and is setting up a blood screening unit to mitigate chronic shortages in the city’s health facilities. It is also emerging as a hub for medical research, attracting local and international scholars.

Governor Sakaja’s decision to appoint professional CEOs to head Nairobi’s hospitals has reshaped service delivery. The CEO-led model, first rolled out in Level 5 hospitals and now expanding to Level 4, has improved efficiency and restored trust in public facilities.

