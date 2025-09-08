Experts warn untreated STIs fueling infertility, HIV in Kenya

AHF, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Nairobi County, has unveiled a wellness centre at Mathare Clinic with STI testing machines to curb infections and HIV spread. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Experts are sounding the alarm over the rising prevalence of untreated sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in Kenya, warning that they are silently driving infertility rates and fuelling new HIV infections.

At least half of those who test positive for STIs show no symptoms, a situation health officials say calls for urgent investment in routine screening and targeted treatment.