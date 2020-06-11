Fatalities rise to 711 as four more patients die of Covid-19

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman.

Four people have succumbed to coronavirus in Kenya in the last 24 hours, pushing fatalities to 711.

While addressing the press, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said 168 others had recovered from the disease as 63 were discharged from hospitals and 105 from the Home-Based Care programme. Total recoveries now stand at 24,908.

Dr. Aman also announced 151 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 2,927 tests, bringing the national tally to 38,529.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

The country has so far tested 547,946 samples since the first case was reported in March.

Distribution of the cases by counties is as follows; Nairobi 32, Nakuru 24, Kisumu 22, Garissa 14, Mombasa 10, Meru 8, Kajiado 8, Kisii 6, Bomet 5, Kiambu 5, Siaya 3, Uasin Gishu 2, Kilifi 2, West Pokot 2, Marsabit 2, Murang'a 2, Kakamega 1, Bungoma 1, Nyamira 1 and Kitui 1.

The Health CAS acknowledged the fluctuations in the positivity rate that is being witnessed, noting that the curve was being watched carefully and that “a positivity rate of below five per cent which has been witnessed for the past seven days is a good indication. And we should maintain that by adhering to containment measures.”

Dr.Aman, while addressing the medics strike at Kenyatta Nationa Hospital (KNH) for the last two days that has since been called off, termed the move unfortunate in the wake of a pandemic.

“There have been fruitful discussions and the workers will go back to work… It is not desirable to have a strike by any health workers at this point in time where we are. We are in the middle of a pandemic,” he noted.

The Health CAS added, “The workers also do realize that but they may be pushed to some limit and there has to be some level of sanity and negations and discussions which have been achieved so far.”

Dr Aman has condemned the behavior demonstrated by a section of Kenyans following the revision of containment measures by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

Two deaths were reported on Tuesday in a fight at a bar in Nairobi.

“It is sad and alarming to note that, just a day after His Excellency the President sanctioned the reopening of bars, two people died yesterday while fighting in a bar here in Nairobi. These deaths are most unfortunate,” he said, adding that it would be a folly and dangerous for Kenyans to act unrestrained as if life is back to normal.