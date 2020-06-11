×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sh2.3b lost in Kemsa Covid-19 procurement scandal-Auditor General

By Betty Njeru | September 30th 2020 at 01:50:15 GMT +0300

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu. [Elvis Ogina/Standard]

A report by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu on the procurement scandal at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has revealed that Sh2.3 billion was lost in procuring Covid-19 related items.

Gathungu who tabled the report before Senate on Wednesday revealed how billions of shillings were unaccounted for, without evidence of budget approval by relevant authorities.

In her probe, she concluded that Kemsa irregularly utilized the Universal Health Coverage and budget to procure Covid-19 related items worth Sh7,632,068,588.

"The procurement process was not initiated based on need assessment and planning resulting in over procurement of Covid-19 related stock worth Sh6.3b that is still being held at KEMSA warehouses. 97 per cent of the stock has been in the Kemsa warehouses for more than three months implying inadequate market forecasting and planning practices."

"The items were procured at a higher price as compared to the current market pricing implying that KEMSA may realize a loss of Sh.2,338,261,175 if the products are to be sold at the current market price," she stated.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The report also showed KEMSA's 2019/2020 budget did not have any allocation for Covid-19 related procurements, contrary to a letter addressed to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe dated August 15, 2020 that said, KEMSA had utilized the Universal Health Coverage Budget (UHC) to fund the Covid -19 procurements.

The Auditor General established that the Ministry of Health allocated Sh13 billion to the medical agency to finance UHC. Out of this, only Sh8.5b was disbursed to Kemsa.

"This is a clear indication of comingling of UHC and KEMSA capital funds both of which were irregularly used to fund Covid-19 related expenditures," she noted.

The audit also established that the management of Kemsa had violated provisions of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015 and the Public Finance Management Act, 2012.

"Value for money given the inefficiency in procurement process and the fact that 97 per cent of supplies procured were still lying in Kemsa warehouses as at the time of audit, there was no value for money realised," it stated.

In her recommendations, Gathungu wants both the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruptions Commission (EACC) to conduct investigations to establish criminality on procurement process and possible collusion between the management and companies that supplied the items.

The report also asks that KEMSA withhold any further processing of COVID-19 related claims until an independent audit is done and appropriate action taken on those found culpable.

The Director Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji had earlier appointed a six-member special team to conduct an independent review into claims of impropriety in the acquisition of Sh7.8 billion Covid-19 equipment.

His statement came just a day after the expiry of the 21 days by President Uhuru Kenyatta to agencies investigating the matter.

“I have appointed a team of senior experienced prosecutors to undertake an independent and comprehensive review of the inquiry file and submit their findings to me after which I will make a decision and inform the public of the progress within the next 14 days,” Haji said.

Related Topics
KEMSA Procurement Scandal Kemsa Scandal Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
China preparing an antitrust investigation into Google - sources
Next article
Nairobi-Nakuru highway closed as residents hold protests

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Pandemic gloom and the trouble with Kenya
Pandemic gloom and the trouble with Kenya

LATEST STORIES

Sh2.3b lost in Kemsa Covid-19 scandal-report
Sh2.3b lost in Kemsa Covid-19 scandal-report

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Young innovators on a mission to fight crime

Young innovators on a mission to fight crime
Macharia Kamau 3 hours ago
Dealing with negative customer feedback

Dealing with negative customer feedback
Pauline Muindi 4 hours ago
How you can keep from falling into a debt trap

How you can keep from falling into a debt trap
Paul Kariuki 4 hours ago
Know what to look for when getting into business

Know what to look for when getting into business
Peter Theuri 5 hours ago

Read More

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears safe, shows signs of working in older adults - study

Health & Science

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears safe, shows signs of working in older adults - study

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears safe, shows signs of working in older adults - study

Death, tears and pain over KNH crisis

Health & Science

Death, tears and pain over KNH crisis

Death, tears and pain over KNH crisis

Testing drive unveiled as virus deaths pass one million

Health & Science

Testing drive unveiled as virus deaths pass one million

Testing drive unveiled as virus deaths pass one million

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.