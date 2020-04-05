SEE ALSO: Covid-19: Kenya’s infection fall below 100 as 83 test positiveKenyans have been witnessing bizarre and traumatic burials following the deaths of persons suspected or confirmed to have Covid-19. In April, a KPA employee, 59-year-old James Oyugi was hurriedly buried in the dead of the night when his body was unceremoniously thrown into the shallow grave sparking outcry across the country. “Covid- 19 burial SoPs have been revised to address rational use of PPEs and body handling,” the report added. So far, Kenya has recorded 597 deaths out of the over 35,000 cases detected in the country.
SEE ALSO: Roads agencies hopeful as Covid stalls big projectsThe Ministry has also observed a drop in the number of inpatient and ICU admissions in various hospitals. As at the time of the report on September 4, KU Teaching and Referral Hospital had 24 confirmed patients, and 20 suspected to have the virus. These numbers, compared to the previous month of August which had 100 was a drastic drop in cases. Tigoni Covid Hospital which had 70 patients the previous month only had six patients admitted. The Ministry attributes this drop in numbers to Home-Based Care where those that have no or mild symptoms of Covid-19 are being managed at home. The other reasons are a reduction in the number of people being tested due to a shortage of testing kits in addition to a change in the testing strategy where only people who are symptomatic, in hospital, prisons and healthcare workers are being tested. In the report, the Ministry admits that it is also unable to track all contacts of cases “and due to Home Based Care, not all cases are captured since many patients now opt to stay at home and may not be a captured (missed cases).”
SEE ALSO: Covid-19: Kenya records 136 new cases in last 24 hoursKenya’s Covid-19 infection positivity rate in the last week has been at five per cent, right at the recommended WHO mark that should indicate that a country is succeeding in the containment of the disease. On average, the positivity rate has been at 7.6 per cent.