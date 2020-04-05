SEE ALSO: WHO now expresses concernsMain problem However, this wasn't a formal study. Patients were treated in different ways in hospitals as part of a Food and Drug Administration programme designed to speed access to the experimental therapy. That so-called "expanded access" programme tracks what happens to recipients, but can't prove the plasma — and not other care they received — was the real reason for improvement. Rigorous studies underway around the country are designed to get that proof, by comparing similar patients randomly assigned to get plasma or a dummy infusion in addition to regular care. But those studies have been difficult to finish as the virus waxes and wanes in different cities. Also, some patients have requested plasma rather than agreeing to a study that might give them a placebo instead. "For 102 years we've been debating whether or not convalescent plasma works," said Dr Mila Ortigoza of New York University, referring to plasma's use in the 1918 flu pandemic. This time around, "we really need undisputed evidence."
Ortigoza is co-leading such study, which this week is expanding to three other states — Connecticut, Florida and Texas. Her team is working to pool data with several other clinical trials with hopes of faster answers. "There's concern about when there will be a clear answer," agreed infectious disease specialist Dr Jeffrey Henderson of Washington University in St Louis.