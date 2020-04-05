Cases inch closer to 20,000 as WHO wants Kenya to step up

';
Cases inch closer to 20,000 as WHO wants Kenya to 'pull up'

By Graham Kajilwa | July 29th 2020 at 10:17:44 GMT +0300

The global health body has spelt out 12 key areas where Kenya needs to improve on in order to win the fight against Covid-19 as the country yesterday reported 12 deaths and 544 new cases.

A letter from WHO Country Representative Dr Rudi Eggers to the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured above), while commending Kenya’s efforts, issues recommendations on wearing of masks, public gatherings, public spaces, healthcare workers, public transport, testing and funding in counties.

Other areas highlighted are community engagement, contact tracing, isolation, reporting and surveillance.

In the letter dated July 22, Eggers urges the government to strictly enforce wearing of masks at all times, and this should be seen in all leaders.

“Have leaders at all levels of government and society and all politicians lead by example by assuring that they visibly demonstrate personal compliance,” Eggers said.

Sanitising regularly

The emphasis on political leaders also stretches to gatherings on which the health body wants a continuation of restrictions.

“This includes gatherings such as parties, weddings, funerals and the likes,” Eggers said.

WHO also wants strict limitations in public transport with emphasis on personal space.

“The regular sanitising of interior of the vehicle as well as the provision of hand sanitisers on entering the PSV vehicle mandated by government must be enforced,” the letter reads.

Further, the global health body said the government should provide Personal Protective Equipment to all health workers who should also be trained and equipped with the right infection prevention control skills.

“Health workers who fall ill to Covid-19 require dedicated medical attention and care in facilities for health workers,” he said.

So far 634 health workers have tested positive for the virus.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Covid-19 WHO e Dr Rudi Eggers Mutahi Kagwe
