Must a presidential candidate be owner of a political party?

Linda Mwanachi Principals Edwin Sifuna and Babu OIwino. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Kenyan politics has developed a curious ritual. The moment a politician begins to look presidential, someone immediately asks: Where is his party?

Not his ideas. Not his programme for government. Not the team he is building. Not what he would do differently with our battered institutions. The first question is often about the political vehicle. And preferably, it should be his vehicle.