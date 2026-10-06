Makokha reigns supreme in Teafield Trophy meet

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2026 Tea Fields Trophy champion Isaac Makokha at the Kericho Golf Club over the weekend. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Isaac Makokha held his nerve in a razor-thin finish at the Kericho Golf Club to capture the 2026 Teafields Trophy, outlasting a relentless chasing pack in a weekend of high-octane golf.

Makokha of Kenya Railway Golf Club, who has a hearing impairment, clinched the coveted championship title on Sunday with a winning aggregate score of 228.

His signature consistency across the tournament proved to be the ultimate difference, keeping him just two shots clear of rivals Daniel Mwangi of Nanyuki Sports Club and Ken Serem from Eldoret Club, who were tied for second place at 230.

Elvis Muigua sealed the fourth spot on 231, closing out a high-stakes top tier where a mere three strokes separated the top four contenders.

“I’m thrilled and honestly surprised to win at Kericho against such a strong field, but my preparation paid off,” said Makokha following his victory.

“I stayed focused, played all three rounds with confidence, and proved that when my mind is clear, my game is dangerous.”

Reflecting on his journey and balancing life off the fairways, the champion highlighted the work behind his current form.

“The course was tough and managing golf alongside family commitments isn’t easy, but I’m doing my best to stay grounded,” Makokha added.

“From finishing in the top eight at the World Deaf Golf Championship in Sweden to winning here, I’ve learned to accept every challenge and keep pushing forward. I believe in my game, and I’ll keep working hard to come back even stronger. My biggest goal now is to keep improving so I can deliver strong results both this year and next.”

The new kid on the block, Mwangi, was equally pleased with his showing, building on a string of impressive performances on the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) circuit.

“It feels great, and I’m really proud of myself,” Mwangi said. “This is solid progress for me—I haven’t played these competitive games for too long, so every tournament is a chance to keep gaining valuable experience.”

The rest of the leaderboard reflected the fierce competition of the national circuit. John Koina secured fifth place with 233, while the 2026 Nanyuki Open winner, Cyprian Bundi and Elly Barno shared sixth position at 235. Joseph Olwali finished eighth with 236, followed closely by a three-way tie for ninth featuring Geoffrey Karioki, Joseph Kasozi, and Mutai Kimeli, all carding 237.

Celebrating the thrilling conclusion of the event, Kenya Golf Union Honorary Treasurer Weldon Mutai praised the tournament’s electric energy and standard of play.

“The quality of golf and the competitive spirit displayed throughout the tournament are a testament to the strength and growth of the game in Kenya,” said Mutai.

smose@standardmedia.co.ke