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Juniors set for Nyali show after Vipingo showdown

By Maarufu Mohamed | Oct. 3, 2026
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Nine-year-old boys were winners at Vipingo last week, with Coast JGF representative Mary Mariga. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Fresh from last weekend’s showdown at Vipingo Baobab course in Kilifi County, youngsters are back to revive their rivalry at the par 71 Nyali Golf & Country Club course in Mombasa County tomorrow.

The junior talents aged 6 to 8 years old will be converging in the NCBA US Kids Mombasa local Tour golf tournament for a day that blends competition, character and celebration.

Set against Nyali’s palm-fringed fairways, the juniors will compete in the age-based divisions using the globally acclaimed US Kids Golf format, shorter and sensible yardages that reward skill rather than strength.

This will be the second leg of a six-event season, after the launch last Sunday at Vipingo Baobab, that will provide junior golfers at the Coast with regular opportunities to compete, develop their skills and gain valuable tournament experience.

Tournament Director Kailesh Chauhan is upbeat about the field, saying: “The response from Coast families has been fantastic. We have created a platform where a six-year-old beginner and a 16-year-old elite player both feel challenged and valued. Expect quality golf, but more importantly, expect joy. That is what the Local Tour is built on. To parents sitting on the fence, bring your child to Nyali, even as a spectator this Sunday. Let them feel the atmosphere. Next season, they could be the ones on the first tee,” said Chauhan.

Junior Golf Federation Coast Representative Mary Mariga said Sunday (tomorrow) represents a strategic milestone and that the Foundation’s mandate is to widen the pathway.

“The Coast has historically been underrepresented nationally. Through partnerships like this with NCBA and US Kids Golf, we are changing that narrative. These local events feed directly into national rankings and team selections. We need schools, parents and sponsors pulling together. Talent is everywhere in Mombasa. Opportunity should be too,” said Mariga.

Coast junior coach Mary Kandu describes the shift she witnesses in her pupils.

“Golf builds composure. A child learns to handle disappointment after a missed putt and to stay humble after a birdie. Parents tell me their children are more disciplined at school since starting golf. That is the real victory we chase on Sunday. My dream is personal; one day I want to watch a player I coached at Nyali walk onto the world stage at Pinehurst. That journey starts with a single local tour,” said Kandu.

The Tour brings together young golfers across different age groups to compete in their campaign on the Mombasa circuit, with the final set for November 22.

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Related Topics

Junior Golf Mombasa Junior Golfers NCBA US Kids Mombasa Local Tour Golf
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