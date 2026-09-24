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Kibugu leads Kenyan charges in Rwanda Open

By Maarufu Mohamed | Sep. 24, 2026
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Njoroge Kibugu of Muthaiga Golf Club in a recent tournament at Nyali Golf and Country Club. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Kenya's golf army rolls into the land of a thousand hills with a strong 15-man contingent, leading East Africa's charge at the Sunshine Development Tour (SunDev) Tour-East in Rwanda.

The inaugural Rwanda Open, which runs from today to Sunday, is glittering with a prize money of Sh20 million.

It features a regional field of 29 SunDev players who will join 127 Sunshine Tour professionals to make a full 156-man field at the par-72 course.

Among Kenya's players is the 22-year-old Njoroge Kibugu from Muthaiga, the only Kenyan to make the cut at this year's Magical Kenya Open with a record 6-under.

Kibugu is not going to Kigali to learn, but is aiming for victory and his fearless driving and calm temperament on the greens make him Kenya's best bet for the maiden title.

He is joined by ageless veteran Dismas Indiza of Kakamega Sports Club, who sealed his Sunshine Tour card with a gritty win at Ruiru and 753 Order of Merit points.

Indiza's expectation is experience and grit and he has seen it all, as his ability to grind out pars on tough, hilly layouts like Kigali could prove decisive over the 72 holes.

The former Safari Tour champion Greg Snow of Muthaiga, the third Kenyan holding a full Sunshine Tour Member card, brings pure power to the Kigali Open.

He is one of the longest hitters in the region and if he finds the fairways, Kigali's altitude will make him almost unreachable on the par-5s.

Mutahi Kibugu, Njoroge's elder brother, will be seeking family bragging rights and David Wakhu, Kenya's most decorated professional and former Magical Kenya Open runner-up, knows how to contend at this level and is hungry for a return to form after a lean 2025.

Daniel Nduva, CJ Wangai, Adel Balala, Sammy Mulama, Samuel Njoroge and Taimur Malik have all tasted victory on the local circuit and will view Kigali's cut top 50 and ties after 36 holes as a realistic target.

Then there is the amateur firepower of John Lejirma and Michael Karanga, Kenya's top-ranked amateurs who were part of the six-man team at Karen.

Their expectation is not just to make the numbers, but to announce themselves against seasoned pros.

Completing the Kenyan charge are Justus Madoya, another former Safari Tour champion and Nelson Mudanyi, both proven winners under pressure.

For the Kenyans, the pathway is now real, as for years, regional players were trapped, dominating locally but with no route to the HotelPlanner Tour, DP World Tour and PGA Tour and now the East Africa Swing has changed that, offering 10 ranking events and three cards.

At Kigali, Kenyans' biggest threats will come from within the SunDev list itself, where the host will be led by Celestine Nsanzuwera, second on the Order of Merit with two wins, including one in Kigali, giving him invaluable local knowledge.

Uganda's Ronald Rugumayo arrives in red-hot form after winning the recent Pearl of Africa Series and opening the Uganda Professionals Open with a 3-under 69 gross to lead and has already confirmed Kigali is his next stop.

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Related Topics

Rwanda Open 2026 Njoroge Kibugu Sunshine Development Tour Golf
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