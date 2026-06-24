Indiza sustains title run in Limuru

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Professional Golfers of Kenya PGK Equator Tour day three leader Dismas Indiza in action at the Limuru Country Club, June 20, 2026. [ Mose Sammy , Standard]

Not even the thick blanket of Saturday fog could cool down veteran pro Dismas Indiza. Despite play being suspended prematurely for an hour due to unplayable, misty conditions at the Limuru Country Club, the Team Kenya Airways star maintained his absolute chokehold on the Professional Golfers of Kenya PGK Equator Tour leaderboard, heading into the final stretch with a commanding 5-under-par lead

The Kakamega Golf Club-based player cruised through the third round like a man on a mission, sitting comfortably three shots clear of his nearest challenger. Chasing his heels in a second-place tie at 2-under were the duo of Safaricom's Samuel Chege and Betika's John Lejirma.

Just a shot further back, Betika's Michael Karanga and Uganda's Joseph Kasozi were tied for third at 1-under apiece.

To spice up the Tour, the organisers had a Pro-Am where Karen Country Club's Edwin Mudanyi stole the spotlight. Mudanyi carded a stellar 70 gross to claim the top spot and pocket his Shs 30,000 share of the purse. He was closely pursued by home player John Karichu, who inked 71 gross for second place; Golf Park's David Wakhu secured third with a 72 gross. Rounding out the top pro slots were Dennis Saikwa with 73 gross and Kennedy Abuto with 76 gross in fourth and fifth, respectively.

There were fireworks in the amateur category, particularly by Club Captain Dan Lubanga. Playing off a handicap of 13, Lubanga fired a compact score of 40 stableford points to be declared the Pro-Am's overall winner - a victory fueled entirely by a friendly locker-room wager.

"I was playing alongside Sammy Itemere, whom I have always sworn to beat and eat his money," a jubilant Lubanga revealed in his victory speech.The challenge between us and what was at stake spurred me to play better and eventually emerge victorious."

Francis Kimani proved his elite status, taking the Gros winner title, playing off a handicap of 1 to card 75 gross points.

There was fierce competition across the board. Mugwa Ngaruiya, playing off a handicap of 7, clinched the Division A Man title with 31 stableford points, while Bulsa Masiga, playing off a handicap of 20, took the Division B Man winner prize with 36 stableford points. In Division C, Paul Munene prevailed with an impressive 39 stableford points.

It was equally competitive in the ladies section as Jackline Sarai, playing off a handicap of 11, secured the Division A crown with 35 stableford points, Christine Kairu, playing off a handicap of 34, claimed the Division B lady winner prize with 31 stableford points, and Weru Wanjiru dominated Division C with a brilliant 38 stableford points.

Master Brian Njiru, playing off a handicap of 30, carded 37 stableford points to lift the Junior prize, as seasoned golfer John Ndiho, playing off a handicap of 13, walked away with the Senior prize upon chalking 35 stableford points.

Handicap 27, Joseph Ogidi, delivered a sterling 37 stableford points to rightfully claim the Sponsor's prize